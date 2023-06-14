WORLD ROUNDUP How Wars Don’t End | Drones Aren’t the Sahel’s Silver Bullet | America’s Inconsistent Nuclear Nonproliferation Policy, and more

Published 14 June 2023

· How Vulnerable Are the 60 Internet Cables That Keep the U.K. Connected?

Experts say Russia is developing the technology to disrupt supplies · Want to Understand Canada’s Wildfire Crisis? Read This Book

John Vaillant’s “Fire Weather: A True Story From a Hotter World” is a tortuously timely examination of the effects of climate change · Drones Aren’t the Sahel’s Silver Bullet

The weapons may bolster the very rebel groups West African governments are trying to defeat · How Russia Went from Ally to Adversary

The Cold War ended. The United States declared victory. Then things took a turn. · An Opening to Deescalate the Iran Nuclear Crisis?

After months of ratcheting up its nuclear activities, Iran, in May, took a small, limited step toward deescalation · US Air Force Uses Mideast Ops to Test Tech for Potential China Fight

The Middle East as a testbed for technologies that might need in a future fight against China · America’s Nuclear Nonproliferation Policy Has Created the Problem It Was Designed to Solve

The U.S. approach on allowing other countries to enrich uranium is inconsistent and counterproductive · How Wars Don’t End

Ukraine, Russia, and the lessons of World War I

How Vulnerable Are the 60 Internet Cables That Keep the U.K. Connected? (Tom Whipple, The Times)

Almost all internet data travels, ultimately, by cable. There are 60 cables that connect the UK to the rest of the world. Only 200 cables around the world that carry 95 per cent of all internet traffic. Each day they also carry $10 trillion of financial transactions. They meet at a small handful of critical nodes, one of which is the UK.

For most of their length these cables just lie on the seabed — the arteries of modern commerce exposed to the ocean above. Their vulnerability has not gone unnoticed. If it is possible to blow up the Nordstream gas pipeline, defense chiefs argue, it is certainly possible to cut something only slightly thicker than a fat garden hose.

The European parliament made it even more explicit, cautioning about the “potential for sabotaging undersea cables during times of conflict”. In particular, it noted: “Some countries, such as the United Kingdom, France, or Egypt, have a particularly important position in the international cable system, acting as connecting points between political regions.”

Want to Understand Canada’s Wildfire Crisis? Read This Book (Kate Knibbs, Wired)

Vaillant’s book offers vital context for how the world’s forests became more flammable. Fire Weather zooms way out, folding in quick histories of white settlement in northern Alberta, bitumen production, and climate denialism to explain not only what happened when Fort McMurray burned (“hundredth-percentile fire weather conditions during the hottest, driest May in recorded history, following a two-year drought in a sudden city filled with twenty-five thousand petroleum-infused boxes”) but also why this exact set of conditions arose in the first place.

Drones Aren’t the Sahel’s Silver Bullet (Jessica Moody, Foreign Policy)

The remarkable success of drones in the war the Ethiopian government launched against the Tigray rebels seems to support the long-held assumption that drones are force multipliers in warfare, allowing users to gather much broader aerial surveillance than otherwise possible while also launching airstrikes with no risk of loss of life to pilots. Many leaders, particularly in West Africa, have taken note and acquired drones in the hope that the technology might help them in their own military quagmires. Despite success in Ethiopia, drones won’t necessarily be a silver bullet in the Sahel. By deploying this technology, governments may instead bolster the very rebel groups they’re trying to defeat.