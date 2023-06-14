OUR PICKS Learning from Ukraine’s Cyber Resilience | Fixing Cyber Worker Shortage | Fire-Bombing Drones Fighting Wildfires, and more

Published 14 June 2023

Much of America’s Political Divide Is an Illusion (Michael Baharaeen, Persuasion)

If you’ve read or listened to the news in recent years, you’ve likely heard a refrain that goes something like this: America is stuck in an ongoing political and cultural cold war between two entrenched sides that don’t see eye to eye on anything. This familiar, sweeping narrative would have casual news consumers believe that just about everyone in America has picked a side in an existential battle for the future of the country.

Amid this never-ending doom spiral of division, many of us have become convinced that we have nothing in common with those in the opposing tribe, especially on the toughest moral issues of the day. And when we just know the other side is so extreme and hateful—that the most pugnacious and provocative voices among them must be representative of them all—how is it possible to ever compromise with them or even listen to them with an open mind?

Here’s where I can report some hopeful news: Americans are actually more moderate, more heterodox, and less easily sorted along partisan lines than the media might have us believe.

DHS’s Newest Target: Atlanta “Cop City” Activists (Spencer Reynolds, Just Security)

For months, environmental and racial justice activists in Atlanta have challenged the destruction of a local forest for a police training facility. Following an extended draconian crackdown, the Atlanta Police Department on May 31 arrested three people who operated a bail fund providing legal support to demonstrators. This escalatory action directly targeted constitutional rights to free speech and legal representation, drawing widespread criticism from civil rights groups such as the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which called the arrests a “discretionary misuse of law enforcement” to intimidate activists.

In its justification for the arrest, the state of Georgia cited the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s characterization of Atlanta activists as “domestic violent extremists.” DHS has denied that it made the decision to “classify or designate” protestors as domestic violent extremists, relying on a hypertechnical distinction that the U.S. government does not “designate” domestic groups as terrorist organizations in the way that it does with foreign groups. Yet DHS’s counterterrorism work is littered with reports where it has nonetheless described Americans as domestic violent extremists.

DHS’s own recent public terrorism bulletin does just that, asserting that violent extremists (its euphemism for terrorists), for a year have attacked the training facility construction site and its backers with “criminal activity” inspired by “anti-law enforcement sentiment” and various left-wing “extremist” views. Indeed, understanding DHS’s intent despite its technical maneuvering, the Atlanta Police Department appears to rely on this rhetoric in its arrest warrants, yet the warrants predate the public bulletin.

How Ukraine’s Resilience Can Inform Organizations’ Cyber Preparedness (W. Curtis Preston, HSToday)

As organizations work to become more resilient in the face of ransomware, many are willing to try almost anything for their peace of mind – whether it is using multiple different solutions to treat different parts of their business or abstaining from specific cybersecurity practices to build upon existing ones.

Businesses typically look to other businesses for advice on where to start bolstering their cybersecurity practices; however, I believe that they should look to resilience in the world around them for inspiration.

For many reasons, the world has a lot to learn from Ukraine. Their resilience despite a constant barrage of both physical and cyber attacks is admirable, and something organizations worldwide should pay attention to. Despite repeated attacks, they have come back stronger, which is hard to do in the wake of a nation-state attack aimed at crippling their defenses and weakening their nation’s computing infrastructure.

Lawmaker Advocates ‘All-of-the-Above’ Approach to Fix Cyber Worker Shortage (Edward Graham, Nextgov)

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee’s cybersecurity panel said a greater focus on cyber education in K-12 schools could help fill the roughly 700,000 vacant cyber jobs across the country.

Fire-Bombing Drones Keep Firefighters Safe in Prescribed Burns (Government Technology)

A project at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has developed a drone equipped with GPS, an infrared camera and 400 tiny “fireballs” that can be used to ignite prescribed burns from a safe distance.

Is Government Equipped to Protect Citizen Privacy? (Noelle Knell and Lauren Harrison, Government Technology)

As technology gets smarter, it brings with it a new set of problems for the people and systems entrusted to protect constituent data. We asked state CIOs where their states are on the path to privacy.