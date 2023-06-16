OUR PICKS Saving New York From the Next Sandy | Why Legal Immigration Is Nearly Impossible | Roving Battery Packs, and more

Published 16 June 2023

· Support for “Doing Your Own Research” Is Associated with COVID-19 Misperceptions and Scientific Mistrust

Trust in science remains high, a growing number of people assert it is better to “do your own research” than rely on information provided by experts · Army to Field Roving Battery Packs in Bid to Trim Fossil-Fuel Use

Green initiatives include testing wheeled, multi-ton battery packs and building energy microgrids at Army installations world-wide by 2035 · Relaunched Electric Grid Caucus Plans to Highlight Security, Tech Improvements

Modernizing grid technologies and safeguarding the U.S. power system from cyber, physical and environmental threats · Unlocking ‘Nature’s Storm Drains’ to Harness Floods and Combat California’s Drought

Turning valleys into storm drains · Emerging Technologies Broaden Attack Surface as Cyber Criminals Target Critical Marine Transportation System

The marine environment includes 25,000 miles of coastal and inland waterways, 361 ports, 124 shipyards, and more than 3,700 maritime facilities · Federal Surfside Collapse Probe Points to Pool Deck as Likely Trigger

Investigators have identified the pool deck as a “leading hypothesis” for what triggered the building’s failure · The Plan to Save New York From the Next Sandy Will Ruin the Waterfront. It Doesn’t Have To.

There are many shortcomings to relying on massive shoreline structures for flood protection · A Historic Cold War Execution on Espionage Charges: Information Delayed is Information Denied

Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed 70 years ago this month. Were they guilty? Their sons say: Release all the information, and let the chips fall where they may. · Why Legal Immigration Is Nearly Impossible

U.S. legal immigration rules explained · Fighting Fire with Fire

Controlled burns in key areas of U.S. West could drastically reduce smoke exposure, study finds

Support for “Doing Your Own Research” Is Associated with COVID-19 Misperceptions and Scientific Mistrust (Sedona Chinn and Ariel Hasell, Misinformation Review)

Amid concerns about misinformation online and bias in news, there are increasing calls on social media to “do your own research.” In an abundant information environment, critical media consumption and information validation are desirable. However, using panel survey data, we find that positive perceptions toward “doing your own research” are associated with holding more misperceptions about COVID-19 and less trust in science over time. Support for “doing your own research” may be an expression of anti-expert attitudes rather than reflecting beliefs about the importance of cautious information consumption.

Army to Field Roving Battery Packs in Bid to Trim Fossil-Fuel Use (Sam Skove, Defense One)

The Army’s 25th Infantry Division will run field tests of a multi-ton wheeled battery pack—one that can tote a machine gun—sometime after early 2025, as part of the service’s sweeping plans to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.

The unit will get several of Plasan’s ATeMM mobile battery packs by December or January, said Paul Farnan, principal deputy assistant Army secretary for installations, energy, and the environment. The 25th Infantry Division specifically requested the packs to reduce fuel consumption, and it will be the first Army unit to field them for tests.

The ATeMM system is a wheeled, multi-ton diesel-charged battery pack that stores 47kWh—well over the 30kWh the average U.S.home uses in a day. It can be controlled with a remote or attached to another vehicle. Some models advertised by Plasan are also armed with machine guns.

Relaunched Electric Grid Caucus Plans to Highlight Security, Tech Improvements (Edward Graham, Defense One)

The bipartisan Grid Innovation Caucus plans to hold educational seminars and a Grid Innovation Expo to highlight emerging technologies and ensure the resiliency of the U.S. power network.

Unlocking ‘Nature’s Storm Drains’ to Harness Floods and Combat California’s Drought (Natalie Hanson, Courthouse News Service)

What if valleys — carved by glaciers during the last ice age and filled over millennia with highly permeable sand —extended down into California’s drought-addled Central Valley and could channel rain and snowmelt into aquifers like a storm drain? Some scientists believe they exist and will help save the Golden State.