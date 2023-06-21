OUR PICKS Feds Have a New Cyber Player | Preventing Chinese from Buying U.S. Land | National Test Scores Plunge, and more

Published 21 June 2023

·The Federal Government Has a New Cyber Player

A section of the DOJ is now wholly devoted to disrupting and prosecuting cyberthreats to national security ·National Test Scores Plunge, with Still No Sign of Pandemic Recovery

Student scores plunged nine points in math and four points in reading ·Cruelty Won’t Control the Border

Deterrence policies aren’t just costly and inhumane—they don’t work ·How to Survive a Devastating Earthquake—and Firestorm

When a 7.9-magnitude quake struck San Francisco in 1906, it opened the gates of hell. You could have ridden it out, if you made all the right decisions. ·Do Laws Preventing Chinese from Buying U.S. Land Even Make Sense?

Critics say state and federal bills aimed at the CCP purchasing farms and other property are a solution in search of a problem ·Why Designating Mexican Cartels Terrorists Would Make Things Worse

Stopping the flow of fentanyl into the United States will require a more thoughtful, diplomatic approach ·How Monero Became Extremists’ Privacy Coin of Choice

Monero’s encryption technology, which uses signatures from multiple users to disguise who has made the transaction, has to date not been broken by any country. ·Why White Supremacist Groups Attract Latinos to Their Ranks

Former FBI agent Michael German, who went undercover to infiltrate white supremacist groups, explains the phenomenon

The Federal Government Has a New Cyber Player (Tim Starks and David DiMolfetta, Washington Post)

The federal government just got a new cyber player: a section of the Justice Department wholly devoted to disrupting and prosecuting cyberthreats to national security.

The announcement Tuesday of the formation of the National Security Cyber Section indicates the department’s intention to elevate the work of a team of prosecutors and staffers focused on the topic.

NatSec Cyber has a handful of prosecutors now, but would like to get to 25 or 30 over the next two to three years. The department has gotten approval to set up the section from Congress within its current budget, but will be asking for $30 million in additional funding over three years.

National Test Scores Plunge, with Still No Sign of Pandemic Recovery (Donna St. George, Washington Post)

National test scores plummeted for 13-year-olds, according to new data that shows the single largest drop in math in 50 years and no signs of academic recovery following the disruptions of the pandemic.

Student scores plunged nine points in math and four points in reading on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), often regarded as the nation’s report card. The release Wednesday reflected testing in fall 2022, comparing it to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic began.

Cruelty Won’t Control the Border (Jerusalem Demsas, The Atlantic)

Let’s set aside humanitarian and economic objections to harsh deterrence policies, not because they are unimportant but because opposition is regularly dismissed as either the product of bleeding-heart leftism or a neoliberal attachment to the free movement of labor. Even without such considerations, these policies fail on their own terms. Deterrence policies have not succeeded at durably reducing unauthorized migration, nor have they produced order at the U.S. border.