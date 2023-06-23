WORLD ROUNDUP America Dropped the Baton in the Rare-Earth Race | The Rise of Maximum Containment Laboratories | China’s Minimalist Global Military Posture: Great Power Lite, and more

Published 23 June 2023

The efficacy of China’s economic statecraft toward Taiwan appears limited · Russian Private Military Companies Thriving Due to War with Ukraine

The Wagner Group has 50,000 men in Wagner uniforms, but the war in Ukraine has also led to the expansion of other PMCs · The Rise of Maximum Containment Laboratories

The world’s deadliest diseases are studied in maximum containment laboratories, and the number of labs has grown significantly · Response to the U.K. Government’s Refreshed Biological Security Strategy (BSS)

Many important commitments to strengthening the U.K. capabilities for preventing, detecting and responding to biological threats · Narendra Modi Is Not Who America Thinks He Is

Modi has delivered prosperity and national pride to some, and authoritarianism and repression of many others · China’s Minimalist Global Military Posture: Great Power Lite?

There is a mismatch between China’s vast economic and diplomatic presence around the world, and its miniscule global military posture · Geography, Governance, Guns: Characterizing Islamist Terrorist Sanctuaries in Maritime Southeast Asia (2014 – 2021)

Groups with sanctuaries are often more devastating than groups without · Chile Details Its National Lithium Strategy

The country’s moves are being closely watched amid the global scramble for critical minerals

America Dropped the Baton in the Rare-Earth Race (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

If the global scramble for rare earths—the elements behind F-35 fighter jets and missile guidance systems—were a relay race, China grabbed the baton in the 1980s and bolted. The United States, once an industry leader, was left in the dust, along with the rest of the world.

Souring U.S.-China relations have reignited U.S. efforts to get back in the game. Eager to slash its reliance on Beijing, Washington has ramped up efforts to resurrect its own rare-earths industry. But even with this new momentum, experts say lawmakers remain stumped over how to counter China’s economies of scale and plug a gaping expertise gap, two key vulnerabilities that have long hampered the American sector. Rare-earth mining is also notoriously dirty—one reason the U.S. industry has shrunk—and prospective companies must contend with lengthy regulatory and permitting processes.

To reconstitute the U.S. rare-earths industry, “You need educated people; you need experienced people; you need mines and processing systems that are operational,” said Jack Lifton, the executive chairman of the Critical Minerals Institute. “None of this exists in the United States. None.”

Economic statecraft is the use of economic tools to achieve political goals. This article assesses China’s economic statecraft toward Taiwan and argues that its efficacy appears limited. The article identifies from the literature three causal mechanisms by which economic ties can be converted into political influence: leverage creation, interest transformation, and identity formation. The article proposes an analytical framework that incorporates the three causal mechanisms and conceptualizes the effectiveness of economic statecraft as an outcome of the strategic interactions between the sender’s strategies and the target’s countermeasures. Ultimately, the political impact of economic statecraft depends not just on how the sender deploys carrots and sticks but also on how the target government responds to external influence attempts.