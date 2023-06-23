OUR PICKSCould Chatbots Help Devise the Next Pandemic Virus? | Administration Can Continue to Set Deportation Priorities | Has COVID’s Patient Zero Finally Been Named?, and more
· Supreme Court Says White House Can Continue to Set Deportation Priorities
DHS now focuses on arresting recent border crossers and immigrants who pose a threat to public safety, rather than the millions of other noncitizens who have lived here for years
· Far Right Pushes a Through-the-Looking-Glass Narrative on Jan. 6
An ecosystem of true believers is promoting a tale of persecution rather than prosecution that has migrated to the heart of presidential politics
· Kari Lake Accused of Defamation in Suit Filed by Arizona Election Official
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer sues his fellow Republican, alleging she falsely accused him of causing her defeat in 2022
· Could Chatbots Help Devise the Next Pandemic Virus?
An MIT class exercise suggests AI tools can be used to order a bioweapon, but some are skeptical
· Beyond ChatGPT: AI Conspiracy Theories Are Here. Don’t Believe Everything You Read.
AI has benefits for humanity, but its good can also be weaponized by bad actors. We have to prepare to counter them now
· It’s Not Possible to ‘Win” an Argument with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
For conspiracists whose views aren’t anchored to facts, winning is simply getting attention — and when you publicly argue with someone like Kennedy, you’ve already lost.
· House GOP Inquiry Over Gain-of-Function Research Targets a Scientific Giant
In the current political climate, the term “gain-of-function research” evoke images of out-of-control researchers putting scientific glory ahead of the safety of humanity
· Has COVID’s Patient Zero Finally Been Named?
A major revelation about researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology emerged this week. We still can’t say we’re any closer to the truth
Supreme Court Says White House Can Continue to Set Deportation Priorities (Robert Barnes, Washington Post)
The Supreme Court on Friday ruled for the Biden administration in an important immigration case, saying Texas and Louisiana lacked the legal standing to challenge the executive branch’s priorities on who should be deported.
At issue is a Biden administration policy that says the Department of Homeland Security should focus on arresting recent border crossers and immigrants who pose a threat to public safety, rather than the millions of other noncitizens who have lived here for years.
The policy was a departure from the Trump administration, which said anyone in the country illegally could be targeted for deportation.
Friday’s decision was 8-1, with Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. the lone dissenter.
Far Right Pushes a Through-the-Looking-Glass Narrative on Jan. 6 (Robert Draper, New York Times)
Six months since the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol completed its work, a far-right ecosystem of true believers has embraced “J6” as the animating force of their lives.
Last week, dozens showed up at an unofficial House hearing convened by a handful of Republican lawmakers to challenge “the fake narrative that an insurrection had occurred on Jan. 6,” as set forth by Jeffrey Clark, a witness at the hearing and a former Justice Department official who worked to undo the results of the 2020 election.
The 90-minute event was a through-the-looking-glass alternative to the damning case against former President Donald J. Trump presented last year by the Jan. 6 committee. In the version advanced by five House Republicans who attended the hearing, as well as conservative lawyers and Capitol riot defendants, Jan. 6 was an elaborate setup to entrap peaceful Trump supporters, followed by a continuing Biden administration campaign to imprison and torment innocent conservatives.
Writ large, their loudest-in-the-room tale of persecution rather than prosecution might be dismissed as fringe nonsense had it not migrated so swiftly to the heart of presidential politics. Mr. Trump has pledged to pardon some of the Jan. 6 defendants if he returns to the White House, and his chief challenger for the 2024 Republican nomination, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, has signaled he may do the same.