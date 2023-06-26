OUR PICKS New Gold Standard in Cybersecurity | How to Combat Anti-Semitism | Saving the Great Salt Lake, and more

Published 26 June 2023

How to Combat Anti-Semitism (Tevi Troy, National Affairs)

Attacks on Jewish citizens and institutions in America have increased significantly in recent years. But is there a role for public policy in responding to that threat? The answer isn’t obvious, but there may be ways that better defining anti-Semitism, reasserting law and order, and giving Jewish institutions the resources and training to protect themselves could help.

Its Promised Land Drying, Mormon Church Works to Save the Great Salt Lake (Karin Brulliard, Washington Post)

Last summer, the church began urging conservation and touted its water-saving efforts in the American West. At its fall general conference, which Mormons everywhere follow for speeches considered direction from God, a senior bishop stressed using Earth’s resources with restraint. This spring, another senior bishop delivered what was praised as a landmark address on Mormons’ history with water in the valley and outlined an unprecedented move: permanently donating a small reservoir’s worth of church-owned water, the largest such gift ever made for the lake.

The donation comes nowhere near solving the lake’s woes, which are imperiling key industries, putting wildlife at risk and clouding the air with poisonous dust. Experts say more aggressive legislation is critical. But the church is hugely influential in a conservative state where some 60 percent of residents, and an even larger portion of lawmakers, are Latter-day Saints. Its decision to wade into a subject infused with politicized tussles over climate change has boosted the sense of urgency and underscored the existential threat of the Great Salt Lake’s demise, observers say.

The Candidate of the ‘Tucker-Rogan-Elon-Bannon-Combo-Platter Right’ (John Hendrickson, The Atlantic)

On the campaign trail, he paints a conspiratorial picture of collusion among state, corporate, media, and pharmaceutical powers. If elected, he has said he would gut the Food and Drug Administration and order the Justice Department to investigate medical journals for “lying to the public.” His most ominous message is also his simplest: He feels his country is being taken away from him. It’s a familiar theme, similar to former President Donald Trump’s. But whereas Trump relies heavily on white identity politics, Kennedy is spinning up a more diverse web of supporters: anti-vaxxers, anti-government individuals, Silicon Valley magnates, “freethinking” celebrities, libertarians, Trump-weary Republicans, and Democrats who believe Biden is too old and feeble for a second term. (Cont.)