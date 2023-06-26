THE RUSSIA CONNECTION Putin’s Armor Has Been Pierced | This Failed Coup Will Be Just the Beginning | Prigozhin Has Made Putin More Dangerous Than Ever, and more

Published 26 June 2023

· Prigozhin Revolt Raises Searing Question: Did It Harm Putin’s Staying Power?

Wagner’s mutiny did not spark a civil war, but Vladimir Putin had come off looking weak in a way that could be lasting · Putin’s Armor Has Been Pierced

Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s revolt has already revealed Putin’s domestic control to be slipping · Putin Is Caught in His Own Trap

After spending years cultivating public apathy, the Russian president found his people indifferent to his fate · Why Did Putin Let Prigozhin Walk Away?

The chaotic spectacle of Prigozhin’s armed uprising shattered Putin’s carefully cultivated image as a strongman leader. But the Kremlin seemed powerless to do anything about it. · Prigozhin Has Made Putin More Dangerous Than Ever

A wounded predator is more dangerous · This Failed Coup Will Be Just the Beginning

The drama has exposed that Russia is in a state of a deep crisis, unlike anything it has experienced since 1991 · Putin’s Weakness Unmasked

How Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion exposed the Russian President · The Coup Is Over, but Putin Is in Trouble

The Wagner Group’s chief may have lost spectacularly, but Russia’s dictator suffered a huge political blow

Prigozhin Revolt Raises Searing Question: Did It Harm Putin’s Staying Power? (Anton Troianovski, New York Times)

President Vladimir V. Putin long styled himself as Russia’s guarantor of stability and the uncompromising protector of its statehood.

This weekend, Russian stability was nowhere to be found, and neither was Mr. Putin, who after making a brief statement on Saturday morning vanished from sight during the most dramatic challenge to his authority in his 23-year reign.

Russians with ties to the Kremlin expressed relief on Sunday that Mr. Prigozhin’s uprising did not spark a civil war. But at the same time, they agreed that Mr. Putin had come off looking weak in a way that could be lasting.

Putin’s Armor Has Been Pierced (Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld, Jon M. Huntsman Jr., and William F. Browder, Foreign Policy)

Regardless of Prigozhin’s unsavory background, his revolt has already—even after just one day—accomplished what many political experts said could not be done: a major challenge to Putin’s rule from within Russia.

A classic divide-and-conquer leader, Putin long nurtured Wagner as a counterbalance to the formal Russian military structure, personally granting Prigozhin increased paramilitary authority. And when Putin cannot build his own counterbalancing factions, he co-opts existing power centers—from the Kadyrov clan in Chechnya, to oligarchs who subtly oppose Putin’s follies in Ukraine, to the many local mafias that exert effective control of some of Russia’s hinterlands—to get his way through fear and bullying rather than genuine loyalty.

But such divide-and-conquer tactics only work when the leader has the unquestioned power, standing, and capacity to play rival factions off each other so no one power center becomes too independent. The fact that these rival power centers are now turning on him is a testament to how Putin’s power has already slipped. Where these armed gangs with guns once feared Putin, now they smell weakness and opportunity to pounce. No longer the puppet master, Putin is now increasingly the hunted as the once-sycophantic opportunists he cultivated smell blood.