WORLD ROUNDUP

Published 28 June 2023

A Restraint Approach to U.S.–China Relations: Reversing the Slide Toward Crisis and Conflict (Michael D. Swaine and Andrew Bacevich, Quincy Institute)

A genuinely hostile Sino–U.S. relationship will at the very least undermine global stability, severely disrupt efforts to manage major common threats such as climate change, and increase greatly the chances of severe crises or even war between the two great powers.

A responsible U.S. restraint approach to relations with China represents the least dangerous, most potentially beneficial and mutually productive strategy compared to any of the alternatives, including the current “soft” containment approach and a much more hardline strategy explicitly designed to weaken China and undermine the PRC regime. The current “soft” containment approach is part of a larger dynamic driven by a near–total lack of strategic trust, worst–case, zero–sum threat assumptions about intentions, and deep, mutually exclusive political and ideological approaches.

The Three Logics of the Prigozhin Putsch (Eliot A. Cohen, The Atlantic)

The Prigozhin putsch will reverberate for some time to come; it has already shattered illusions about Putin’s grip and even his physical courage. But it should also shatter the illusion that the West can forge a kind of Goldilocks solution to this war, in which Ukraine does well but not too well while Russia is humbled but not shattered. We are spectators to a play in which the actors have decided to rip up their scripts, and are instead improvising an anarchic tragedy, but one that is not without its comic moments.

The Terror of Threes in the Heavens and on Earth (William J. Broad, New York Times)

Physicists have long explored how phenomena in groups of three can sow chaos. A new three-body problem, they warn, could lead to not only global races for new armaments but also thermonuclear war.

Would AI-Enabled Communism Work? (Daron Acemoglu, Project Syndicate)

For decades, Friedrich von Hayek’s famous critique of central planning has underpinned objections to all kinds of regulation. But even if Hayek was right about the desirability of economic decentralization, the rise of artificial intelligence may have fundamentally changed the nature of the game.

Predictive Elements of Contagious Stories (Ajit Maan, HSToday)

It is a mistake to assume that the contagion of stories depends upon the validity of truth.

A contagious story, whether true or false, has the potential to change how masses of people worldwide interpret events and make decisions.

How Russia Got Hooked on Private Armies (Catherine Philp, The Times)

The Kremlin has become dependent on a mushrooming number of PMCs to fight its battles and extend its influence overseas.

President Putin may have woken up to the danger of using a private army in a conventional war on Russia’s own doorstep but the utility of Wagner and other such groups to press Russian interests further afield make it unlikely they will be entirely dismantled.

Washington’s Supposed Consensus on China Is an Illusion (Robert A. Manning, Foreign Policy)

The conventional wisdom that there is a bipartisan consensus on China is half-wrong. There is a real consensus that the old assumptions about China were proved incorrect. Engagement did not bring liberalization, nor political reform; in contrast, a far richer China is more autocratic, under President Xi Jinping, than at any time since perhaps the 1970s. But the sniping around Blinken’s China trip, with leading congressional Republicans accusing him of being “weak” and serving to “legitimize” the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), shows that there is no bipartisan clarity on what the United States sees as the desired end state.

Trying to find a balance between the potentially destructive risks of the Capitol Hill agenda on the one hand, and the overeagerness of U.S. business in China on the other, would help explain why Biden remains determined to put a floor under the relationship and fashion a framework to manage competition, protect national security, and find areas of mutual interest for cooperation.

Arming the West Bank: A Look at Iran’s New Israel Strategy (Amir Hossein Vazirian, National Interest)

It seems that Iran’s response to Israel’s actions can be evaluated in the framework of two short-term and long-term approaches. Tehran’s short-term approach to Jerusalem’s actions has mainly included a case-by-case response, including targeting positions and assets related to Israel in the sea or a third country. In this regard, drone attacks on Israeli ships in the Persian Gulf and missile attacks on the Mossad headquarters in Erbil have been carried out. In addition, Iran’s long-term policy toward Israel has always been based on creating a defensive front in the Eastern Mediterranean. By propping up Palestinian groups such as Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement alongside Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iran has endeavored to turn Lebanon and the Gaza Strip into defense embankments against Israel.