Published 28 June 2023

Solar power has been crucial to keeping the power on in Texas ·A Grid Collapse Would Make a Heat Wave Far Deadlier Climate change is making summers hotter, blackouts more common, and heat-related illness more dangerous. The power system may be resilient—but it still has vulnerabilities. ·UFOs Keep Appearing in the News: Here’s Why We Can’t Quit Them

Pop culture needs a consistent diet of this junk food to meet our incessant UFO hunger ·Protective Intelligence and the Sovereign Citizen Accused of Stalking Taylor Swift

While there has been an increase in the awareness of behavioral threat assessment, far too few security professionals are familiar with its basic concepts ·Bipartisan Bill to Help Secure Chemical Facilities Against Terrorist Attacks

Russia eliminated its cache of chemical weapons in 2017 ·This Is Why Trump Lies Like There’s No Tomorrow

No indictment could capture the enormity of the damage Trump has inflicted on the American body politic with his bad faith, grifting and fundamentally amoral character

More than 42,000 highway bridges across the country are in “poor” condition, according to national bridge inspection standards,

Solar power has been crucial to keeping the power on in Texas while the state experiences a major heat wave, even as some politicians have attempted to make it more difficult to connect renewable energy to the grid.

With climate change, won’t living in a place like Phoenix get ever more precarious? After all, the hotter it gets, the more people have to run their AC, adding ever more stress to the grid. Well, there’s a reason the United States hasn’t seen such an extreme mass-mortality event: For all its faults, the electric grid is surprisingly resilient to heat emergencies.

And yet, heat is already a hidden disaster. Statistically, it causes more deaths each year than any other weather-related event—an estimated 12,000 per year in the US—but it doesn’t get the headlines that hurricanes, floods, or tornadoes do. And beyond that mortality rate, extreme heat exacerbates underlying health problems, sends people to hospitals, stresses emergency medical transport, and hikes health care spending.

For decades, so called sightings and stories of UFOs have steadily profited news and entertainment outlets, and they have sated a deep human need for mystery. “Pop culture needs a consistent diet of this junk food to meet our incessant UFO hunger,” an expert writes. “Will we ever kick the habit?”

Protective Intelligence and the Sovereign Citizen Accused of Stalking Taylor Swift (K. Campbell, HSToday)

On 2 June 2023, and Indiana man named Mitchell Taebel was arrested for stalking Taylor Swift. Even when controlling for the fact that the rate of violence against celebrities is very low (probably because of their security) and articulated/explicit threats by stalkers do not predict future violence (when the stalker’s victim is not a former intimate partner), at least eight of his behaviors and characteristics concern me.