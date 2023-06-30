WORLD ROUNDUP Getting Ready for Russian Chaos | Outdated Global Immigration Policies | East German Like Strongmen, and more

Published 29 June 2023

· Teach U.K. Public to Be Ready for Nuclear War, Says Historian

Julie McDowall believes ministers should have created an information campaign after Russia invaded Ukraine · Washington Needs to Get Ready for Russian Chaos

A warlord marching on Moscow is just a foretaste of what might come. Here’s how to prepare · What Would Happen If a Military Group Took Over Russia’s Nuclear Arsenal?

Any instability within a nuclear state raises fears over command and control of its nuclear weapons · Half of Eastern Germans “Want Authoritarian Rule”

Islamophobia, antisemitism and xenophobia are widespread in eastern Germany · Austria Seizes Vast Weapons Cache in Far-Right Biker Raid

Hundreds of guns, thousands of rounds of ammo seized · The Global Far-Right Authoritarian Alliance Threatening US Democracy – And How to Weaken It

The alliance among far-right autocratic leadershas emerged as a significant threat to U.S. democracy · The World’s Immigration Policies Are Outdated. Here’s How to Catch Up.

The nature of global migration has transformed since rules were put in place in 1951

Teach U.K. Public to Be Ready for Nuclear War, Says Historian (Jack Blackburn, The Times)

Putting sandbags in fireplaces, drawing curtains and preparing “fallout rooms”. These chilling images from a public information campaign on what to do in a nuclear attack seemed to be from the distant past but one expert is wondering whether it is time for them to make a comeback.

Julie McDowall, the journalist and historian who has written Attack Warning Red! How Britain Prepared for Nuclear War, said the government should have produced a public information campaign about nuclear attacks in response to the war in Ukraine.

Washington Needs to Get Ready for Russian Chaos (Luke Coffey, Foreign Policy)

Although the deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin succeeded in calling off the latter’s military insurrection, preventing a Russian civil war, and restoring order for now, one thing is certain: This drama is far from over. Putin’s disastrous decision to invade Ukraine has come full circle and set off an unstable power dynamic within Russia. Prigozhin’s quick alleged takeover of two major Russian cities and his warriors’ march on Moscow against virtually no resistance have shown that anything is possible, including Putin’s downfall and civil war.

When it comes to Russia, therefore, nothing can be ruled out. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, many analysts have warned that policymakers should prepare for post-Putin postwar scenarios for Russia, including civil strife and the country’s disintegration. But it probably took Prigozhin’s march on Moscow for Western policymakers to start thinking seriously about how to prepare for what might come next.

What Would Happen If a Military Group Took Over Russia’s Nuclear Arsenal? (François Diaz-Maurin, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

If a mercenary group were able to seize power and gain control over some of Russian nuclear weapons, “the world [would] find itself in uncharted territory,” Alexander Vershbow, a former NATO deputy secretary general and US ambassador to Russia, told the Bulletin. “It is doubtful that the ousted Putin regime would be able to withhold access to nuclear codes for very long, if at all.”

Other experts shared this concern. “Any civil instability within a nuclear state raises fears over command and control of its nuclear weapons,” Mariana Budjeryn, a senior research associate with the Project on Managing the Atom at Harvard University, told the Bulletin. (Cont.)