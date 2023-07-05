WORLD ROUNDUP The New-Old Middle East | Can Tehran’s Nuclear Ambition Be Stopped? | Germany’s Great Escape, and more

Published 5 July 2023

Germany’s Great Escape (Isabel Hilton, Prospect)

Russia’s war in Ukraine painfully exposed the dependence of Europe’s industrial powerhouse on the energy supplies of an aggressor. Less than 18 months later, Germany has pulled off a remarkable shift

The New-Old Middle East (Aaron David Miller, Project Syndicate)

As much as the United States would like to extricate itself from the Middle East, that simply is not a realistic option. While the region has experienced a rapid geopolitical change in response to US disengagement, it remains maddeningly complex and fraught with potentially systemic risks that America cannot afford to ignore.

Israel’s Jenin Operation (Daniel Byman, Lawfare)

Israel probably hopes its current operations will lead to the death of some militants and the arrests of others, leading to a decline in their overall capacity. This is in keeping with past Israeli operations, where the arrests of leaders and skilled group members such as bomb-makers has kept groups on-the-run and prevented them from conducting sophisticated operations. This has reduced, but not ended, the terrorism threat to Israel. Any Israeli successes in the latest operation are likely to be short-term at best. Palestinian anger is deep, and the attack on Jenin and the deaths of Palestinians there will make it worse.

After Armed Rebellion, Putin Tries to Reinforce His Defenses (Anton Troianovski, New York Times)

Long focused on security, the Russian president is rewarding loyalty among the ruling elite and showering his most important constituency — the men with guns — with cash.

Putin Created a Beast, and Now He Has No Idea How to Rein It In (Colin P. Clarke, New York Times)

With Mr. Prigozhin now reportedly in exile in Belarus, Mr. Putin faces a few choices for how to deal with thousands of Wagner mercenaries scattered around the world. None are likely to play out well for Russia.

Five Scenarios on Whether Tehran’s Nuclear Ambition Can Be Stopped (Saeed Ghasseminejad, National Interest)

There are a number of potential scenarios in which the Islamic Republic would not possess a nuclear bomb—mainly either because the regime no longer exists or because it has agreed to dismantle the nuclear program.