WORLD ROUNDUP China Fires a Fresh Salvo in the Chip War | Germany Could Be Europe’s Arsenal of Democracy | New U.S. Foreign Policy for Global Health, and more

Published 6 July 2023

· Russian Cyberattack Paralyses Japan’s Largest Port

Main shipping hub for Toyota targeted by LockBit hacker group · Chinese Navy in Nigeria Amid Base Concerns

Questions about Beijing’s military intentions in the strategically important Gulf of Guinea · Dutch Government Fracturing Over Plan to Restrict Asylum Seeker Rights

Mark Rutte, the prime minister, wants to crack down on their families being brought to the Netherlands — angering coalition partners · America Can’t Ignore Chile’s Role in the Green Energy Transition

Chile is poised to become a primary destination for critical mineral investment and an even greater ally for the United States in the region · A New U.S. Foreign Policy for Global Health

COVID-19 and climate change demand a different approach · German Defense Companies Could Be Europe’s Arsenal of Democracy

But for the Bundeswehr to fight will take a culture shift, not just weapons orders · Emmanuel Macron Accused of Kowtowing to China by Blocking NATO Office

Japanese government deeply disappointed with the French president’s rejection of a new base in Tokyo · China Fires a Fresh Salvo in the Chip War

Beijing’s export restrictions on two metals may not be a death blow, but they are likely to serve as a warning shot · India Is Becoming a Power in Southeast Asia

New Delhi and its partners are inching together to balance Beijing’s aggressive posture

Russian Cyberattack Paralyses Japan’s Largest Port (Gavin Blair, The Times)

Russian hackers brought Japan’s busiest cargo port to a virtual standstill for two days with a cyberattack on the system that manages the loading and offloading of containers.

Nagoya port, which is a main shipping hub for the carmaker Toyota, was targeted on Tuesday morning by the Russia-based LockBit hacker group, which demanded a ransom to restore control of the system to the port operator.

The system went down at about 6.30am, when an employee was unable to start a computer. A message indicating that the computer system had been infected with LockBit ransomware was sent to a printer, according to local media.

Chinese Navy in Nigeria Amid Base Concerns (Kate Bartlett, VOA News)

A rare visit to Nigeria this week by the Chinese navy is once again raising questions about Beijing’s military intentions in the strategically important Gulf of Guinea.

Three Chinese warships have been docked in the port of Lagos for five days, with Nigerian and Chinese officials saying the visit is aimed at enhancing maritime security in the region, which is plagued by piracy. China already has a military base in Djibouti on the east coast of the African continent and U.S. officials have long speculated that Beijing is planning more.

Dutch Government Fracturing Over Plan to Restrict Asylum Seeker Rights (Bruno Waterfield, The Times)

The Dutch government is on the brink of collapse after all-night talks ended in a continued impasse on Friday over plans to restrict the rights of asylum seekers to bring their families into the Netherlands.

The country is divided over the increasing number of migrants seeking refugee status, spelling trouble for its four-party ruling coalition of conservatives and liberals.

Mark Rutte, the prime minister, has enraged his coalition partners by threatening to table legislation cracking down on family reunification for asylum seekers despite the plan being rejected by key members of his cabinet.