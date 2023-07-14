WORLD ROUNDUP Israel Model for Ukraine | Europe Can Defend Itself | China Wants to Win, Not Merely Compete, and more

Published 14 July 2023

· China’s Huawei Launches Innovation Center in South Africa

The company, however, already has a huge digital foothold in most of Africa · China Begins Construction of Pakistan’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Over the past 30 years, Beijing has installed four nuclear power generation units in a plant in Chashma, Pakistan · Rivalries on Show as Southeast Asia Hosts Annual Security Gathering

A theater for fierce rebukes, superpower squabbles and occasional walk-outs · China Doesn’t Want to Compete. It Wants to Win. A recent flurry of diplomatic talks shouldn’t be taken to mean that Beijing is looking for compromise with Washington · Europe Keeps Acting Like It Can’t Defend Itself Against Russia

The contention that the wealthy, technologically advanced European nations cannot join forces to acquire enough military power to deter or defeat Russia strains credulity · Would the Israel Model Work for Ukraine?

The NATO summit offered Kyiv mostly vague pledges and empty rhetoric—but there could be other ways to defend the country short of alliance membership

China’s Huawei Launches Innovation Center in South Africa (Kate Bartlett, VOA News)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday welcomed the opening of a new Huawei Innovation Center in Johannesburg, praising the Chinese company for its “confidence in the South African economy and its potential.”

Ramaphosa said that adopting Huawei’s new technologies would help Africa “leapfrog into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Huawei was sanctioned in the United States in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump over concerns that Beijing was trying to monopolize networks and possibly use them for espionage. The company, however, already has a huge digital foothold in most of Africa, much of which struggles with low connectivity.

China Begins Construction of Pakistan’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant (Ayaz Gul, VOA News)

Pakistan held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for what will be its largest civil nuclear power plant — constructed by China — that will contribute 1,200 megawatts of electricity daily to the national grid and is estimated to cost at least $3.5 billion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and senior Chinese officials attended the televised event in the central city of Chashma, dubbed the birthplace of China-Pakistan nuclear energy cooperation.

Over the past 30 years, Beijing has installed four nuclear power generation units in Chashma, collectively generating about 1,300 megawatts, with China providing enriched uranium for fuel.

Rivalries on Show as Southeast Asia Hosts Annual Security Gathering (Reuters, VOA News)

Foreign ministers of two dozen countries meet in Indonesia on Friday with U.S.-China rivalry, the war in Ukraine and North Korean missiles set to dominate roundtable talks in Southeast Asia’s annual security gathering.

Top diplomats from China, the United States and Russia were among those set to join Friday’s ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), where broad-based agendas are typically hijacked by the week’s geopolitical flare-ups, offering a theater for fierce rebukes, superpower squabbles and occasional walk-outs.