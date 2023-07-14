OUR PICKS Timothy McVeigh & the Jan. 6 Attack | A.I. Doomerism | Terrorists Diverge on Meaning of ‘Martyrdom’, and more

Published 14 July 2023

· Chinese Scientists Are Leaving the United States

Here’s why that spells bad news for Washington · Inside the White-Hot Center of A.I. Doomerism

Anthropic, a safety-focused A.I. start-up, is trying to compete with ChatGPT while preventing an A.I. apocalypse. It’s been a little stressful. · Who Was Responsible for Jan. 6 Attack? Try Timothy McVeigh

Jeffrey Toobin examines how Oklahoma City bomber’s beliefs about guns, Founding Fathers, power of violence have been embraced by extreme right · Why Americans Who Cherish Democracy Should Envy Brazil

A democracy cannot survive if the task of maintaining democratic norms falls on only one side of the political spectrum, whether that is the Left or the Right · The Last Word on AI and the Atom Bomb

I’m old enough to have cowered under my school desk. Decades later I learned physics from the bomb guys. What I’m mainly hearing now is echoes · Terrorists Diverge on Meaning of ‘Martyrdom’ as DVEs Use Incarcerated Mass Killers to Recruit, Incite

In some instances arrest has been expected by domestic violent extremist shooters, and across the board it’s utilized by those hoping to inspire similar terrorist activity · Intel Leaders, White House Make the Case to Keep Digital Spy Powers

Agencies have less than six months to convince a divided Congress to reup a warrantless surveillance authority before it expires

Chinese Scientists Are Leaving the United States (Christina Lu and Anusha Rathi, Foreign Policy)

Facing an increasingly suspicious research climate, a growing number of Chinese scientists are leaving the United States for positions abroad, the latest indicator of how worsening U.S.-China relations are complicating academic collaboration and could hamstring Washington’s tech ambitions.

Chinese scientists living in the United States have for decades contributed to research efforts driving developments in advanced technology and science. But a growing number of them may now be looking elsewhere for work, as deteriorating geopolitical relations fuel extra scrutiny of Chinese researchers and Beijing ramps up efforts to recruit and retain talent. Between 2010 and 2021, the number of Chinese scientists leaving the United States has steadily increased, according to new research published last month. If the trend continues, experts warn that the brain drain could deal a major blow to U.S. research efforts in the long run.

Inside the White-Hot Center of A.I. Doomerism (Kevin Roose, New York Times)

Despite its small size — just 160 employees — and its low profile, Anthropic is one of the world’s leading A.I. research labs, and a formidable rival to giants like Google and Meta. It has raised more than $1 billion from investors including Google and Salesforce, and at first glance, its tense vibes might seem no different from those at any other start-up gearing up for a big launch.

But the difference is that Anthropic’s employees aren’t just worried that their app will break, or that users won’t like it. They’re scared — at a deep, existential level — about the very idea of what they’re doing: building powerful A.I. models and releasing them into the hands of people, who might use them to do terrible and destructive things.

Many of them believe that A.I. models are rapidly approaching a level where they might be considered artificial general intelligence, or “A.G.I.,” the industry term for human-level machine intelligence. And they fear that if they’re not carefully controlled, these systems could take over and destroy us.