COASTAL CHALLENGES Price Tag for Protecting San Francisco Bay from Rising Sea Levels: $110 Bn

Published 19 July 2023

Homes, businesses, highways, airports, sewage treatment plants, and other critical elements around San Francisco Bay’s shoreline must be protected against climate change-driven sea level rise, but the challenge will not only be one of engineering and construction: It is also going to be expensive. The estimated cost is $110 billion in the next twenty-five years.

This is the conclusion of a new study from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the Association of Bay Area Governments, and the Bay Conservation and Development Commission.

Here is the Executive Summary of the report:

Sea level rise adaptation in the Bay Area will require a vivid reimagining of our relationship with the Bay, the Pacific Coast, and the Delta. From our iconic beaches, urban shorelines, bustling ports, and vast wetlands, no part of our shoreline will remain unchanged. Critically though, adapting successfully to this uncertain future will require significant amounts of funding that are not available now, nor anticipated to emerge in the near future.

The Sea Level Rise Adaptation Funding and Investment Framework (Framework) has been jointly developed by the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission, Metropolitan Transportation Commission, and Association of Bay Area Governments. It is the region’s first report solely devoted to quantifying the magnitude of the funding required to protect the bay’s shoreline from flooding due to sea level rise and storms by 2050. Fueled by the most robust data to date on what’s been built, what’s planned, and where the gaps are, it ultimately yielded the following key findings:

· Protecting all portions of the shoreline that will experience sea level rise and storm surge by 2050 is estimated to cost $110 billion. Some decisions may lower or raise the estimate, such as determining how the region prioritizes protection.

· Of that amount, Bay Area governments can account for just over $5 billion being available through existing federal, state, regional, and local funding programs. This leaves a gap of approximately $105 billion to fill in the next decades.

· While the cost of tackling this regional challenge is significant, failing to adapt would result in a much larger deficit. Even a partial estimate of the cost of inaction is anticipated to be over $230 billion.

· Some counties will experience more flooding sooner than others, meaning that adaptation costs are not evenly distributed. Some counties have planned and developed projects more than others, leading to questions about where new funding should go.

· Filling the funding gap will require a mix of funding types and amounts. There is no single “magic bullet” that can fill a $105 billion gap. Parcel taxes and ad-valorem taxes may be feasible options at the regional or county level, but both would need further study to advance equitable outcomes.

· Developing equitable adaptation is paramount. How we fill the funding gap can either exacerbate or maintain existing environmental injustices instead of ameliorating them. From who pays to who benefits, some solutions are simply more equitable than others.

· A regional approach is critical. Differences among counties in terms of vulnerability and planning indicate the need for a regional approach for funding and project development to ensure no one is left behind.

Despite these challenges, the Framework identifies some early steps to help further prepare the region for sea level rise adaptation, and many cities and counties have started to commit dollars to planning, developing project concepts, and even delivering projects. However, the challenge is significant, and the timeline is short. It is important that protections are in place before inundation occurs, and not rely on remediating potential social and economic damage.

In the months and years ahead, the following next steps are proposed to tackle this major regional challenge:

· Prioritize sea level rise investments through upcoming regional planning efforts by MTC/ABAG and BCDC, determining which areas require early action.

· Explore opportunities to advance resilience through planned housing and transportation ballot measures. To the extent possible, integrate policies and programs to support sea level rise adaptation.

· Collect and maintain project data through supporting the development of BCDC’s Shoreline Adaptation Project Mapping Program.

· Accelerate advocacy efforts. Use updated data to pursue a larger share of state and federal dollars to protect people, places, and the environment.

· Define lead roles to fund plans and projects. There is no one clear agency tasked with securing and distributing funding, which means that this is not occurring in a timely and organized manner.

· Support local and private efforts to develop funding and financing tools.

