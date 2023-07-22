OUR PICKS Stopping Police from Buying Phone Data | Central America’s Turbulent Northern Triangle | A.I. Companies Agree to Safeguards, and more

Published 21 July 2023

· White House Launches New Pandemic Office to Be Led by Retired General

Amazon, Google and Meta are among the companies that announced the new commitments on Friday as they race to outdo each other with versions of artificial intelligence · Building a Legal Wall Around Donald Trump

In roughly 30 months — light speed in legal time — the American legal system has built the case law necessary to combat and deter American insurrection · Rival US Lawmakers Mobilize to Stop Police from Buying Phone Data

A bill to prevent cops and spies from buying Americans’ data instead of getting a warrant has a fighting chance in the U.S. Congress · The Long Shadow of Oppenheimer’s Trinity Test

Today’s nukes would make the destroyer of worlds shudder · Central America’s Turbulent Northern Triangle

Recent U.S. administrations have varied in their responses to the Northern Triangle challenge

White House Launches New Pandemic Office to Be Led by Retired General (Reuters / VOA News)

The White House on Friday launched an office to prepare for and respond to potential pandemics. It will be led by Paul Friedrichs, a military combat surgeon and retired Air Force major general who helped lead the Pentagon’s COVID response.

The new Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy will also take over the duties of President Biden’s current COVID-19 and monkeypox response teams, the White House said.

The office will be charged with “leading, coordinating and implementing actions related to preparedness for, and response to, known and unknown biological threats or pathogens that could lead to a pandemic or to significant public health-related disruptions in the United States,” its statement read.

More International Students Eligible for U.S. STEM Work Program (VOA News)

The United States will add eight new fields of study for international students looking to acquire practical work experience in the country, the Department of Homeland Security announced last week.

The eight new fields of study include: landscape architecture; institutional research; mechatronics, robotics and automation engineering technology/technician; composite materials technology/technician; linguistics and computer science; developmental and adolescent psychology; geospatial intelligence; and demography and population studies.

The new fields will all be added to the science, technology, engineering, mathematics Optional Practical Training, or STEM OPT, program. Announced in a July 12 Federal Register notice, the additions will provide international students with more opportunities to temporarily work in the United States.

This is the latest move intended to attract more foreign STEM students to the United States.

7 A.I. Companies Agree to Safeguards After Pressure from the White House (Michael D. Shear, Cecilia Kang and David E. Sanger, New York Times)

Seven leading A.I. companies in the United States have agreed to voluntary safeguards on the technology’s development, the White House announced on Friday, pledging to manage the risks of the new tools even as they compete over the potential of artificial intelligence.

The seven companies — Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI — formally announced their commitment to new standards in the areas of safety, security and trust at a meeting with President Biden at the White House on Friday afternoon. (Cont.)