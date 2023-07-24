WORLD ROUNDUP Israel’s Protesters Refuse to Be Donkeys | America Is Losing the Tech War with China | Germany Is No Longer Exceptional, and more

Published 24 July 2023

· Why America Is Losing the Tech War with China

Available information points to surprisingly rapid progress in China’s efforts to work around technology restrictions · Israel’s Protesters Refuse to Be Donkeys

An entire generation is taking to the streets to resist what they see as the rise of a corrupt theocracy · Xi Jinping Is Trying to Adapt to Failure

China is in a far worse position than when he took office · The Illusion of Great-Power Competition

Why middle powers—and small countries—are vital to U.S. strategy · Germany Is No Longer Exceptional

Post-1945 Germany looked to its economy for a positive conception of itself

Why America Is Losing the Tech War with China (David P. Goldman, National Interest)

It is simply too late to try to suppress China. The United States must either spend seriously on research and development, along with industrial policy, or it will lose the race for twenty-first-century technological supremacy.

Israel’s Protesters Refuse to Be Donkeys (Gitit Ginat, Foreign Policy)

Contrary to the common version in the global press, the protesters are not only the scions of the old, privileged establishment. Those gathering on Kaplan are a big tent, including both the financially comfortable and the struggling. While some of the protest movement leaders are military elites or tech moguls, many others are not. The most vulnerable of them are set to become the main casualties of Netanyahu’s judicial coup. That’s because their children, who study in the public school system, may witness its slow collapse due to funds being redirected to the religious and ultra-Orthodox institutions.

Their kids, who—unlike most ultra-Orthodox Jews—serve a full term in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), will sit idle at home because in Israel, there is no public transport on the Sabbath. Single mothers will have their state support reduced in favor of ultra-Orthodox families with multiple children. People who live in peripheral areas will have to struggle against an ultra-Orthodox takeover of their towns. The first step will be a political takeover of the municipalities, followed by massive benefits to the ultra-Orthodox population. According to reports, this process is already happening in cities such as Tiberias, Safed, Arad, and Mitzpe Ramon.

They are Jews, Palestinians, men, women, native Israelis, and immigrants who arrived from developing countries via the Law of Return. The common denominator for all of them is the struggle against turning into a so-called donkey.

Xi Jinping Is Trying to Adapt to Failure (Nell Thomas, Foreign Policy)

Xi Jinping has ruled China for over a decade, but the way he rules it is changing. Xi faces domestic and international environments that are markedly worse than when he took office in 2012 as general secretary. The economy is struggling, confidence is faltering, debt is looming, and strategic competition with the United States and its allies is endangering the future of China’s technological advancement and economic growth. (Cont.)