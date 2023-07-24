OUR PICKS Power Grid Under Threat | Lessons Learned from the Tubbs Wildfire Disaster | U.S. Is a Decaying Digital Superpower, and more

Published 24 July 2023

· Power Grid Under Threat from Foreign Adversaries, Domestic Extremists, Warn Experts

“The most important evolving threat to the electric grid is associated with cybersecurity and physical security,” lawmakers were told on Tuesday · The Race to Modernize Supply Chains and AI Will Determine Tomorrow’s Superpowers

The Race to Modernize Supply Chains and AI Will Determine Tomorrow’s Superpowers · Lessons Learned from the Tubbs Wildfire Disaster Can Help Build More Climate-Resilient Infrastructure

The frequency and severity of natural catastrophes in the United States is on the rise · The United States Is a Decaying Digital Superpower

Failing to develop itself as a digital state, the United States will quickly find itself a bystander between the EU and China as the world’s new digital powers · Washington Tries to Add Some Teeth to Its Cyberdefenses

The Biden administration unveiled a road map to thwart Russia and China in cyberspace, but experts say gaps remain

Power Grid Under Threat from Foreign Adversaries, Domestic Extremists, Warn Experts (Chris Riotta, Defense One)

Energy infrastructure experts testified that the U.S. power grid is facing escalating cybersecurity risks and emerging threats from foreign adversaries and domestic extremists.

The latest annual threat assessment out of the U.S. Intelligence community identified Chinese cyber operations against the U.S. homeland as a major national security threat and warns that Beijing is “almost certainly capable of launching cyber attacks that could disrupt critical infrastructure services” nationwide, including the power grid.

The Race to Modernize Supply Chains and AI Will Determine Tomorrow’s Superpowers (Brandon Daniels, HSToday)

More advanced capabilities are required to unlock the ability to manage supply chains proactively and adaptively. These capabilities will be essential for the military and corporations.

Lessons Learned from the Tubbs Wildfire Disaster Can Help Build More Climate-Resilient Infrastructure (Natalie Enclade, HSToday)

Damage from the fires included a combination of thermal degradation (i.e., melting, burning, and pyrolysis) of plastic pipes and/or entry of ash, soot, and other debris into the piping and ancillary equipment during the fire event. During a loss of water pressure, contamination was back-siphoned into water service lines, where it entered into the components of the water infrastructure. Exhaustive attempts to flush these contaminants out have been unsuccessful.

The United States Is a Decaying Digital Superpower (Keegan McBride, National Interest)

To remain competitive in the digital world, states, and the bureaucratic organizations that run them, must digitalize. This transformation requires several innovations such as the creation and maintenance of digital infrastructure, the collection and maintenance of large digital databases, the assignment of unique digital identities to citizens and businesses, the digital delivery of services, and new digital-friendly regulatory regimes.

For states that are able to successfully digitalize, several benefits will materialize, including improved economic performance, decreased administrative costs, and geopolitical or military advantages.

Yet, digitalization also poses significant risks, especially risks relating to the loss of privacy due to the creation of new opportunities for (digital) surveillance. These risks can be minimized if digitalization programs follow and respect democratic values and norms.

Washington Tries to Add Some Teeth to Its Cyberdefenses (Rishl Ilyengar, Foreign Policy)

Washington has spent, depending how you count it, a few decades, a few years, or the last year defending against potential Russian cyberattacks, especially given the intensity of online conflict after the renewal of Russia’s war in Ukraine. But China recently gave Washington a stark reminder that it remains a highly capable adversary.

Beginning in mid-May, a Chinese-based hacking group infiltrated more than two dozen organizations, including some U.S. government agencies, such as the State and Commerce departments, as well as the email accounts of U.S. officials such as Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. The hackers had free rein for a month. All the while North Korea remains an advanced, persistent threat, hoovering up sensitive information and stealing cryptocurrency to fund its missile and nuclear programs.

All of those concerns made the rollout this month of the Biden administration’s long-awaited cybersecurity plan all the more timely, coming just days after public acknowledgement of the Chinese hack. The only problem is that the big implementation plan is long on aspirations—if notably less ambitious than the road map laid out this spring—and short on the very kinds of details that could make greater cybersecurity a reality during the administration’s remaining time in office.