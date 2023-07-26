WORLD ROUNDUP Cambodia’s Change of Leader | Security Guarantees to Saudi Arabia | Simulating Chinese Attack on Taiwan, and more

Published 26 July 2023

Why “Israel” Will Defeat “Judea” (Leon Hadar, National Interest)

Policymakers and lawmakers in Washington need to take into consideration these dramatically changing political realities in Israel and recognize that the country’s pragmatic political and military elite may soon be swept away and replaced by politicians whose values and interests don’t align with those of the United States.

Biden Should Not Extend Security Guarantees to Saudi Arabia (Greg Priddy, National Interest)

It simply does not make sense for the United States to make huge concessions to Saudi Arabia in the form of a formal security guarantee in response to concerns about China or the desire for Saudi-Israeli normalization.

Cambodia’s Hun Sen to Step Down, Hand Power to Son (DW)

Hun Sen has ruled the Southeast Asian country for almost four decades. The move comes after his party was victorious in parliamentary elections

Taiwan Defends Main Airport Against Simulated Chinese Attack (DW) Taiwan held drills at its main international airport in Taipei amid concerns over Chinese aggression towards the island. Taiwan’s president said the exercises are necessary in order to protect critical infrastructure.