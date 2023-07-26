OUR PICKS Judge Blocks New Biden Asylum Policy | Military Inspired School Maps | Express Alarm on UFO Phenomenon

Published 26 July 2023

Federal Judge Blocks New Biden Asylum Policy (Miriam Jordan and Eileen Sullivan, New York Times)

The ruling was a blow to the White House, which has seen unlawful entries plunge since the new policy was put in place in May. But the policy has been far from the only factor in the dramatic decline in crossings, and how the ruling on Tuesday will affect migration, if it stands, is uncertain.

A Question of Notoriety: Should Media Withhold the Names of Extremist Killers? (Bridget Johnson, HSToday)

Even if mainstream media stopped reporting on mass killers, their names would still be circulated within a motivational ecosystem that serves as a breeding ground for copycats.

How and Why Illegal Border Crossings Have Dropped So Dramatically (Michael D. Shear, Julie Turkewitz and Edgar Sandoval, New York Times)

The Biden administration’s new asylum policy, which a judge blocked this week, has contributed to a plunge in illegal border crossings at the southern U.S. border.

‘More Capable Than Anything We Have’: Lawmakers, Witnesses, Express Alarm on UFO Phenomenon (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

Three witnesses to unidentified aerial phenomena told Congress on Wednesday about objects performing maneuvers beyond what any known aircraft could achieve—aerial events that pose a rising threat to civilian aircraft, they said. But the unusually wide-ranging testimony also gave stage to uncorroborated accusations of a massive government cover up, expositions on the existence of alien life, and even theories about interdimensionally.

The key takeaway: however much the government reveals about the unidentified flying object phenomena, it likely won’t be enough to satisfy skeptical lawmakers and witnesses.

Military Inspired School Maps to Enhance Emergency Response in Delaware (Kristina DeRobertis, WBOC)

Delaware’s Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) now has high definition maps of the state’s 238 public and charter schools.

The maps are meant to help first responders be more efficient during emergencies, and the project is a joint effort between DEMA and a New Jersey based company, Critical Response Group (CRG).