WORLD ROUNDUP Israel Has Already Lost | Japan Can Power America’s China Strategy | The Korean War Still Resonates, and more

Published 27 July 2023

· South Korea Unification Ministry to Get Tougher on North

A widening chasm between North and South · Israel Has Already Lost

Israel hasn’t destroyed its democracy yet. But something similarly essential is already gone: basic social trust · China’s Threat to Ban Critical Minerals Exports Is a Bluff

Embargoes have unintended consequences—and would hurt China more than the West · The Power of Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Has Peaked

Secular Israelis fear the growing Haredi population will give religious parties more power. Economics and labor market trends suggest their power is fading. · How Japan Can Power America’s China Strategy

Tokyo’s willingness to increase spending and cooperation in defense should be seen as a great boon to America’s defense strategy · Seventy Years on, the Korean War Still Resonates

The conflict set a pattern for much of the rest of the Cold War and beyond · Why America Forgets—and China Remembers—the Korean War

The CCP’s Dangerous Historical Distortions and the Struggle Over Taiwan · With Wagner in Belarus, Tension Grows on Northern Ukraine Border

Ukraine — and even Poland — tightening security and stepping up defenses

Israel Has Already Lost (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)

Whether or not Israel erodes its democratic guardrails in the months ahead, its people have already lost something similarly essential: basic social trust.

Israel’s warring camps are ostensibly fighting over the reasonableness doctrine, a technical tool inherited from British common law that allows the country’s high court to overrule certain government decisions, though not legislation. But fundamentally, this debate is not about the law itself, which few Israelis could easily explain. It is about whose judgment is trusted to safeguard the country’s democracy.

Put crudely, the reasonableness doctrine is a subjective standard that has allowed Israel’s justices to substitute their own considerations for the legislature’s when assessing the merits of certain government actions and civil-service appointments. Given that the members of Israel’s Supreme Court are appointed by a panel composed mostly of other judges and lawyers, a credible case exists for restraining this capacity, which lacks democratic accountability.

But this week’s reform did not take place in a vacuum. It took place in the context of a power grab by the most hard-right government in Israeli history—one that received only 48.4 percent of the vote in the last election. If Israel’s judges no longer get to decide which administrative decisions are “reasonable,” that means that the politicians in power do, even if they, too, lack a mandate. And today, those politicians include homophobes, convicted criminals, aspiring theocrats, and proud nationalist chauvinists.

South Korea Unification Ministry to Get Tougher on North (Julian Ryall, DW)

South Korea’s conservative nominee for unification minister says he wants to press Pyongyang on rights abuses and ditch the policy of appeasement pursued by the previous government.