Published 27 July 2023

· Pro-PRC HaiEnergy Campaign Exploits U.S. News Outlets via Newswire Services to Target U.S. Audiences; Evidence of Commissioned Protests in Washington, D.C.

Chinese government-tied PR firm usesnew tactics, techniques, and procedures to interfere in U.S. politics · UFOs Are Officially Mainstream

Even Congress is getting in on the hype · US Spies Are Lobbying Congress to Save a Phone Surveillance ‘Loophole’

The National Security Agency has urged top lawmakers to resist demands that it obtain warrants for sensitive data sold by data brokers · More Battlefield AI Will Make the Fog of War More Deadly

The Pentagon’s embrace of military AI raises questions about what limits should be placed on the technology—and how to keep humans in control · Mexico Announces Plan with U.S. to Boost Firearm Tracing

Some 200,000 weapons enter Mexico annually · Rudy Giuliani Admits Making False Claims of Georgia Voter Fraud

Giuliani helping Trump spread lies about an imaginary stolen election · Oppenheimer Offers Us a Fresh Warning of AI’s Danger

The U.S. ignored Oppenheimer’s warnings about nuclear weapons and rushed to build and deploy a dangerous technology. We must not make the same mistake with AI

Pro-PRC HaiEnergy Campaign Exploits U.S. News Outlets via Newswire Services to Target U.S. Audiences; Evidence of Commissioned Protests in Washington, D.C. (Ryan Serabian et al., Mandiant)

In August 2022, Mandiant released a public report detailing an ongoing influence campaign leveraging infrastructure attributed to the Chinese public relations (PR) firm Shanghai Haixun Technology Co., Ltd (上海海讯社科技有限公司) (referred to hereafter as “Haixun”). This campaign, which we dubbed “HaiEnergy,” leveraged a network of at least 72 inauthentic news sites—which presented themselves as independent news outlets based in various regions across the world—and a number of suspected inauthentic social media assets to amplify content strategically aligned with the political interests of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

When we released our initial report, we were unable to determine the extent to which Haixun was involved in, or even aware of this campaign, as our visibility was limited to the campaign’s use of infrastructure linked to the company. In recent months, however, we have identified additional evidence suggesting Haixun is not only aware of the campaign but is actively supporting it through the solicitation of for-hire freelancers via Fiverr to promote campaign content.

Additionally, we have identified new tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) being employed by HaiEnergy, which includes the use of newswire services to distribute pro-PRC content to subdomains of legitimate U.S.-based news outlets. We also note the possibility the campaign is leveraging less conventional TTPs, citing a specific example in which an ad displaying pro-PRC messaging was possibly placed on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square.