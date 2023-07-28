OUR PICKS 200 Million People in US Under Heat, Flood Advisories | AI Won’t Stop Election Deepfakes with Watermarks | A Doctrine for Fighting Wars -- and Also Leaving Them, and more

Published 28 July 2023

· Judge Vacates Biden Border Rule as Conflicting with Asylum Law

A serious approach to a vexing problem, Biden’s border rule nonetheless failed to pass muster in the courts · Nearly 200 Million People in US Under Heat, Flood Advisories

60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning · Meta’s Election Research Opens More Questions Than It Answers

The studies released Thursday leave open as many questions as they answer · Big AI Won’t Stop Election Deepfakes with Watermarks

Misinformation experts say we are entering a new age · Pentagon Seeks Supply of Chip-Mineral Gallium After China Curbs Exports

Contract planned to get gallium from ‘existing waste streams’ · Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards Program Expires as Senate Leaves for Summer Recess

Senators left for the break without first taking up House legislation to reauthorize the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program · Tanker Program Adds 9 Ships to Fuel US Military in a Crisis

Three companies will each provide three ships · Afghanistan Shows the U.S. Needs a Doctrine Not Just for Fighting Wars, but Also Leaving Them

And other lessons from Thursday’s hearing on the 2021 evacuation

Judge Vacates Biden Border Rule as Conflicting with Asylum Law (Peter Margulies, Lawfare)

On July 25, Judge Jon Tigar of the Northern District of California vacated the Biden administration’s border rule, based on a challenge mounted by lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union and the University of California San Francisco School of Law’s Center for Gender and Refugee Studies. The Biden administration had implemented the rule in mid-May of this year, replacing coronavirus-era Title 42 restrictions. Tigar, who stayed his decision for 14 days to allow the government to appeal, found that the rule, which limited eligibility for asylum-seekers on the southern border, was invalid for three reasons: (a) The rule conflicted with 8 U.S.C.§ 1158, the asylum provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA); (b) the agencies that issued the rule—the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice—did not adequately explain the rule, rendering it “arbitrary and capricious” under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA); and (c) the agencies violated the APA’s provisions for public participation by providing only slightly over a month for submission of comments on the proposed rule.

Nearly 200 Million People in US Under Heat, Flood Advisories (AP / VOA News)

Nearly 200 million people in the United States, or 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch as high temperatures spread and new areas are told to expect severe storms.

The National Weather Service said a “dangerous” heat wave began to scorch the Northeast and mid-Atlantic on Thursday and will continue into the weekend. Severe thunderstorms and flash floods are possible for parts of the Northeast and South, New England and South Florida. Meanwhile, the string of record-breaking temperatures will persist for the Southwest and Midwest.

Meta’s Election Research Opens More Questions Than It Answers (Victoria Elliott and Paresh Dave, Wired)

Researchers were given unprecedented access to Meta’s data during the 2020 elections. Meta says their results show its platforms don’t cause political polarization. That’s not entirely true.

Big AI Won’t Stop Election Deepfakes with Watermarks (Victoria Elliott, Wired)

Experts warn of a new age of AI-driven disinformation. A voluntary agreement brokered by the White House doesn’t go nearly far enough to address those risks.