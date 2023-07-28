WORLD ROUNDUP Israel’s Tech Companies Are Leaving the Startup Nation | The Mineral-Rich Want to Get Richer | America’s Ironclad Alliance with South Korea Is a Touch, and more

Published 28 July 2023

Israel’s Tech Companies Are Fighting Netanyahu—or Leaving the Startup Nation (Morgan Meaker, Wired)

As protests rage over Israel’s controversial reforms to the supreme court, many tech companies have been moving their money and headquarters offshore.

The Mineral-Rich Want to Get Richer (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

The world’s biggest reserves of lithium and nickel are concentrated in a handful of nations. And they want to cash in.

Quantum Tech Intended for National Security Is Testing U.S. Alliances (Damien Cave, New York Times)

A global race to harness the power of atoms for navigation, computing and encryption is pitting concerns over protectionism against the spirit of cooperation.

The AI-Powered, Totally Autonomous Future of War Is Here (Will Knight, Wired)

Ships without crews. Self-directed drone swarms. How a US Navy task force is using off-the-shelf robotics and artificial intelligence to prepare for the next age of conflict.

America’s Ironclad Alliance with South Korea Is a Touch Rusty (Adam Mount, Foreign Policy)

The harrowing years of the Trump administration have caused South Koreans to worry that Washington could abandon them

Germany: AfD to Join Far-Right Partners in EU Parliament (DW)

The far-right ID Group (Identity and Democracy) in the EU currently has 62 members. Led by Marco Zanni of Italy’s far-right Lega Party, which has the most members (25), the group includes France’s National Rally (RN), Austria’s Freedom Party (FPÖ), Belgium’s Flemish Interest (VB) and similar far-right parties from the Czech Republic, Denmark and Estonia.