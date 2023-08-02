WORLD ROUNDUP India Cannot Be an Economic Superpower | Israel’s Slippery Slope | UN Proposals Would Undermine U.S. Sovereignty, and more

Published 1 August 2023

Israel’s Slippery Slope (Nouriel Rouini, Project Syndicate)

Israel’s right-wing government has raised alarms around the world with its plans to disempower the judiciary. But while most of the criticism has focused on the implications for Israeli democracy, the “reforms” pose an equally salient threat to Israel’s economy, labor market, national wealth, and security.

Construction to Break German Dependence on Russian Gas Hits a Snag: Wartime Bombs (Catie Edmondson, New York Times)

History is never far below the surface in Germany. Residents are frequently evacuated — sometimes by the thousands — when unexploded munitions are discovered at construction sites and need to be defused. As Germany tries to shore up its energy independence, unexploded wartime munitions have set back the construction of new wind farms and natural gas terminals alike.

Unlike China, India Cannot Be an Economic Superpower (Ashoka Mody, Project Syndicate)

Beginning in the mid-1980s, the prevailing belief among Indian and international observers was that the authoritarian Chinese regime would mismanage its economy, while democratic India would emerge as the bigger and more developed of the two. Instead, India is now paying the price for underinvesting in its human capital.

The Island Nation of Tuvalu Could Disappear. The Government Is Building a Digital Replica in Its Place (Andrea Woo, Globe & Mail)

Tuvalu is composed of nine reef islands and atolls, and is located midway between Australia and Hawaii. The archipelago totals only 26 square kilometers of land – together hardly a fleck on most maps – making it the world’s fourth smallest country, behind Vatican City.

The nation’s extreme vulnerability to severe weather events and variability has made it a potent symbol for the acute threat of climate change. Tropical cyclones have displaced up to half the population at a time, persistent droughts have drained the island of fresh water and spread waterborne disease, and sea level rise threatens not only Tuvalu’s physical coastline but its coastal ecosystems. Government officials have issued dire warnings that Tuvalu could be completely submerged in the next 50 to 100 years.

The UN’s Latest Proposals Would Undermine U.S. Sovereignty (Brett Schaefer and Steven Groves, National Interest)

This so-called “Pact of the Future” represents a stunning attempted power grab by the secretary-general. These proposals raise serious concerns and objections from the U.S. and other governments that value their sovereignty and that question the wisdom of granting more authority to international bureaucrats and establishing new supra-national rules and institutions that might dramatically impact the U.S. and its future interests.

Among the most concerning policy briefs is one that would grant Guterres authority to “convene and operate an Emergency Platform in the event of complex global crises,” whether that be another pandemic, an environmental crisis, disruptions in global flows of goods, people, or finance, or some other “black swan” event.

Under the proposal, Guterres would be granted “standing authority to convene and operationalize automatically an Emergency Platform” with minimal consultation from governments. Specifically, he would consult in advance the President of the General Assembly, the President of the Security Council, relevant national authorities, regional organizations, and other relevant UN agencies and other multilateral institutions “that have been mandated by Member States to respond to sector-specific crises.” There is no requirement to consult with all governments. In other words, the UN could take important decisions without input from the U.S.