CHINA WATCH The West’s China Crossroads | How China Trolls Flooded Twitter | Energy Is Taiwan’s Achilles’ Heel, and more

Published 1 August 2023

· Beijing Is Going Places—and Building Naval Bases

Here are the top destinations that might be next · China’s Ex-Foreign Minister Is Latest to Fall Foul of Xi

Qin Gang has become an ‘unperson’ amid rumors of an affair with Fu Xiaotian, a television presenter. He joins a growing list of disappeared · Can Academic Joint Ventures Between China and the West Survive?

Xi Jinping wants to ensure that they don’t teach liberal thinking · EU, Philippines to Reopen Trade Talks, Deepen Security Ties

EU wants to diversify supply lines · The West’s China Crossroads

Strategic bets by smaller countries offer important insights into the future of globalization · How China Trolls Flooded Twitter

Beijing has learned to use Russian-style disinformation · US to Provide Taiwan with Weapons from Its Stockpiles for the First Time

Previous US governments have approved the sale of weapons to Taiwan, but not from US stocks · Energy Is Taiwan’s Achilles’ Heel

In the U.S.-China tech standoff, supply vulnerabilities give Beijing leverage.

Beijing Is Going Places—and Building Naval Bases (Alexander Wooley and Sheng Zhang, Foreign Policy)

China famously built its first overseas base, a launchpad for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), in Djibouti in 2017. Where will it build the next one?

To answer that question, the authors drew on a new AidData data set that focuses on ports and infrastructure construction financed by Chinese state-owned entities in low- and middle-income countries between 2000 and 2021 and implemented between 2000 and 2023. The detailed data set captures 123 seaport projects at 78 ports in 46 countries, worth a combined $29.9 billion.

China’s Ex-Foreign Minister Is Latest to Fall Foul of Xi (Richard Lloyd Parry, The Times)

When China abruptly sacked Qin Gang, its foreign minister, last week the whole business had about it a curiously old-fashioned, 20th-century air.

Qin had been absent from public view for a month, officially due to “ill health”. Speculation about the true reasons for his disappearance ranged from a corruption scandal, a falling out with his political patron, President Xi, or an affair with a Hong Kong newsreader.

Whatever the truth, between Tuesday and Wednesday, Qin, 57, went from being one of the most powerful men in China to the realm of what George Orwell called the “unperson”. References to him were erased from the website of China’s foreign ministry, which he led for seven months. The social media site Weibo blocked some mentions of him, although not the unflattering gossip about his private life.

It was reminiscent of the era of the Soviet Union’s Stalin, or Mao Zedong, the first Chinese communist leader, when archives were cleansed of all photographs of those who had been purged. Today, the equivalent is an online error message with the words: “The page you are visiting does not exist or has been deleted.” But the practice of “disappearing” prominent figures is also a feature of the age of Xi.