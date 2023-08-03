WORLD ROUNDUP Japan Should Learn from South Korea | Weakening Colombia’s Military is the Wrong Move | Africa’s Critical Minerals, and more

Published 3 August 2023

· By Weakening the Military, Colombia’s Petro Imperils His Hope for Peace

Petro’s faulty handling of the Colombian military will fundamentally compromise his aspirations · Japan’s Counterstrike: Learn from South Korea

The two countries have recently increased cooperation on dealing with North Korea · Aid to Wealthy Israel Has Reached Its Expiration Date

Recent events in the country, along with its ranking in per capita income charts, provide a fresh opportunity for Washington to reassess its financial support · Israel’s Supreme Court Must Not Repeat Hungary’s Mistake

The judiciary needs to strike down Netanyahu’s judicial reform before he turns Israel into a sham democracy—just as Viktor Orban did in Hungary · Africa’s Critical MineralsCould Power America’s Green Energy Transition

Biden’s IRA is shutting African countries out of supply chains for critical minerals. Including them would be a strategic and diplomatic win · It’s Midwinter, but It’s Over 100 Degrees in South America

It’s been as much as 40 or more degrees above average, and as hot as it usually gets in summer, in some parts of South America

By Weakening the Military, Colombia’s Petro Imperils His Hope for Peace (Alfonso Camacho-Martinez, War on the Rocks)

Just shy of a year into his term, Colombian President Gustavo Petro faces a formidable challenge: a security crisis that risks renewed conflict with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and a return to widespread violence. On paper, “Total Peace,” Petro’s plan for achieving territorial and institutional stability, represents an actionable solution to Colombia’s historic challenges. It aims to offer a comprehensive and sustainable roadmap to peace beyond the end of armed conflict, addressing the root causes of violence and inequality. But in practice, Petro’s framework for peace is incomplete, failing to understand that disarming insurgent groups and signing peace agreements is insufficient without the state’s coercive power to maintain stability.

In this context, Petro’s faulty handling of the Colombian military will fundamentally compromise his aspirations. Under his tenure, the military has suffered reduced personnel, inadequate equipping, reduced intelligence capabilities, insufficient training, incompetent civilian leadership, and the consequences of disadvantageous agreements that heavily benefit criminal actors while hurting the armed forces.

Japan’s Counterstrike: Learn from South Korea (Shinichi Hirao, War on the Rocks)

Japan has had heated debates regarding the development of counterstrike capabilities. This discussion dates back to the 1950s, when then-Prime Minister Ichiro Hatoyama expressed that Japan could strike enemy military facilities under certain restrictions. Yet Japan had chosen not to develop counterstrike capabilities until this time. In its latest defense white paper, the Japanese government states that “the government has traditionally interpreted a point in time when an armed attack on Japan occurs as when the opponent launches an armed attack and has interpreted that we do not have to wait for suffering actual damage by an armed attack. Japan’s use of military force after the opponent launches an armed attack is different from the so-called preemptive strike by which the enemy country is attacked before its armed attack occurs.” Those in Japan with concerns over counterstrike capabilities often see the problems in whether Japan (with support from the United States) is able to detect the signs of the enemy launching an armed attack against Japan. This is a very important point, but it is not the focus of this article — rather, this piece explores more about operational challenges when an opponent actually launches an armed attack and fires missiles against Japan. (Cont.)