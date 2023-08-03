OUR PICKS Pence Says Trump Pushed Him ‘Essentially to Overturn the Election’ | Chicago's Downtown Buildings Are Slowly Sinking | Leprosy Could Now Be Endemic to Central Florida, and more

Published 3 August 2023

· Pence Says Trump Pushed Him ‘Essentially to Overturn the Election’

The remarks are some of the former vice president’s most pointed about what happened in the lead up to Jan. 6, 2021 · Chicago’s Downtown Buildings Are Slowly Sinking. The Culprit? Underground Climate Change, Study shows

Buildings to sink and crackbecause of underground climate change · Earning a Master’s in Homeland Security: What to Know

There is an ongoing need for knowledgeable professionals who work to keep us safe and secure · Leprosy Could Now Be Endemic to Central Florida, Researchers Say

The easily curable disease that could cause paralysis if left untreated could be endemic to Central Florida, a report in a CDC journal says · A Body Was Found in Texas’ Anti-Migrant Buoys on the Mexican Border

The Justice Department has asked a federal court to order Gov. Greg Abbott to remove the floating barriers. · Two U.S. Navy Sailors Charged With Helping Chinese

Prosecutors said the two sailors in California gave Chinese intelligence officers U.S. military secrets and sensitive information

Pence Says Trump Pushed Him ‘Essentially to Overturn the Election’ (Maggie Haberman, New York Times)

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said that former President Donald J. Trump and his advisers had tried to get him “essentially to overturn the election” and that the American people needed to know it.

The remarks, made in an interview with Fox News, are some of Mr. Pence’s most pointed to date about what he experienced in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, when he presided over the congressional certification of Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory.

“I was clear with President Trump throughout all the way up to the morning” of Jan. 6, 2021, he told Fox News. “It wasn’t just that they asked for a pause. The president specifically asked me and his gaggle of crackpot lawyers asked me to literally reject votes.”

He said that people can read the indictment, which he had hoped wouldn’t have to happen.

“I don’t know if the government can meet the standard, the burden of proof beyond reasonable doubt for criminal charges,” he said. “But the American people deserve to know that President Trump and his advisers didn’t just ask me to pause. They asked me to reject votes, return votes, essentially to overturn the election.”

Chicago’s Downtown Buildings Are Slowly Sinking. The Culprit? Underground Climate Change, Study shows (Adriana Pérez and Rebecca Johnson, Chicago Tribune)

Researchers discovered ground deformations in Chicago are causing buildings to sink and crack. Buildings are unlikely to crumble because of underground climate change, he said, but damage from what he calls a “silent hazard” could lead to “tremendously” costly upkeep and retrofitting bills. And at the end of the day, he noted, sensible people tend to be uncomfortable with cracks in walls.

Earning a Master’s in Homeland Security: What to Know (Sheryl Grey, Forbes)

As natural disasters, terrorist attacks and cyberterrorism pose ongoing threats to our communities, there is an ongoing need for knowledgeable professionals who work to keep us safe and secure. Many people who fill these roles are educated in homeland security principles.

If you already have work experience in homeland security or a related field and are ready to expand your knowledge and build leadership valuable skills, consider earning a master’s in homeland security. This degree provides you with an in-depth understanding of the critical security issues facing society every day, opening up opportunities for management careers in the field.

Leprosy Could Now Be Endemic to Central Florida, Researchers Say (Omar Rodriguez Ortiz, Miami Herald)

Leprosy, an easily curable disease that affects the skin and nervous system, may already be endemic to Central Florida — where it’s suspected to now have a constant presence, according to a report released in a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention journal. The illness, also called Hansen’s disease, can result in paralysis of the hands and feet and blindness if left untreated. Unlike COVID-19, prolonged and close contact with someone with untreated leprosy over many months is needed to catch the disease, and the vast majority of people are not susceptible to infection with the bacteria that causes it, health officials say.

A Body Was Found in Texas’ Anti-Migrant Buoys on the Mexican Border (Aarón Torres, Alfredo Corchado and Todd J. Gillman, Dallas Morning News)

A child from Honduras was one of two people found dead on or near the buoy barrier Texas installed in the Rio Grande to deter migrants, Mexican officials said Thursday, a growing toll that critics blamed on Gov. Greg Abbott’s “barbaric” border security tactics.

The Texas Department of Public Safety denied that either migrant died by getting entangled in barriers Texas installed in recent weeks. The governor’s office emphasized the child’s death occurred miles upstream.

Two U.S. Navy Sailors Charged With Helping Chinese (Adam Goldman and Jill Cowan, New York Times)

Two Navy sailors in Southern California were arrested and accused of providing military secrets and sensitive information to Chinese intelligence officers, according to a pair of federal indictments unsealed on Thursday.

The charges appear to reflect the Chinese government’s deep interest in the Navy’s Pacific Fleet and other aspects of the American military’s operations in that region, part of a broader effort by China to steal American corporate and national security secrets. Already, the extent of Chinese spying, including cyberbreaches, has prompted top national security officials to sound the alarm. In testimony before Congress this year, the F.B.I. director, Christopher A. Wray warned, “There’s no country that presents a more significant threat to our innovation, our ideas our economic security, our national security than the Chinese government.”