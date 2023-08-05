OUR PICKSKiller Asteroid-Spotting Software | Changing Conspiracy Theory World | Is It Illegal to Try to Steal a Presidential Election?, and more
· How QAnon and Jan. 6 Ripped the Conspiracy Theory World Apart
With both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump running for president, conspiracy theories are not likely to fade away anytime soon
· Is It Illegal to Try to Steal a Presidential Election?
The strange, tangled backstory to DOJ’s latest Trump indictment
· The Most Important Trial in U.S. History Should Be Televised
A quiet, methodical presentation of both sides’ arguments — subject to the rules of evidence and decorum — might temper the national mood when a verdict is announced
· Big Tech Rebounds and Preps for Transformative A.I. Investments
As the tech giants found their financial footing last quarter, they doubled down on artificial intelligence, which has been a boon to companies like Nvidia
· Killer Asteroid-Spotting Software Could Help Save the World
HelioLinc3D, which was developed for the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile, showed its potential after finding an overlooked space rock that will make a close path of Earth
· How Florida Let a Top Insurer Abandon Homeowners in Their Time of Greatest Need
UPC is the ninth property insurer in Florida to go insolvent since 2021, and the largest to do so in 15 years
· Comparing the Trump Indictment and the January 6th Select Committee’s Final Report
A principal author of the January 6th Select Committee’s report examines the Special Counsel’s indictment for significant new evidence
Conspiracy theories have become less of a specialist interest and more of an unavoidable phenomenon that affects us all, whether in the form of anti-vaccination sentiments or election denialism. With both Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump running for president, none of this seems likely to fade away anytime soon.
Michael Barkun, a scholar of religious extremism and conspiracy theories, describes conspiracy-minded networks as spaces of “stigmatized knowledge” — ideas that are ignored or rejected by the institutions that society relies on to help us make sense of the world. Recently, though, Mr. Barkun writes, in part because of the development of the internet, that stigma has been weakening as what “was once clearly recognizable as ‘the fringe’ is now beginning to merge with the mainstream.”
Today’s conspiracy theorists are different. Termed “conspiracy entrepreneurs” by academics, they combine the audience-growth strategies of social media lifestyle influencers with a mixture of culture war and survivalist rhetoric. They’re active on various platforms, constantly responding to new developments, and most of them are selling their audience something on the side.
Is it illegal to try to steal a presidential election?
Special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Donald Trump this week holds that the answer is yes. Trump’s attempt to flip the results after the 2020 election, well before the events of January 6, Smith argues, amounted to a criminal conspiracy that violated three federal laws.
But throughout the history of this investigation, many other officials seemed to think the answer was no.
Many of Trump’s pre-January 6 actions that Smith cites in his indictment — such as his lobbying of swing state legislators, his organizing of “alternate” elector slates in key states, and his pressuring of Vice President Mike Pence — unfolded at least partly in plain sight or were reported by journalists at the time.(Cont.)