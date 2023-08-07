OUR PICKS Can Terrorists Destroy Humanity? | Heat Insurance Products Are Popping Up | Navigating Infodemics, and more

Published 7 August 2023

· UFOs Are Not the Only Potential Threat in American Skies

The United States has 5.3 million square miles of domestic airspace — and much more over the oceans — how can it best monitor it all for UFOs, or anything else? · Existential Terrorism: Can Terrorists Destroy Humanity?

Terrorists and other violent non-state actors have three pathways to existential harm: existential attack, existential spoilers, and systemic harm · Gain-of-Function Research Is About Much More Than Dangerous Pathogens

Gain-of-function research covers a broad range of work for a variety of purposes · Navigating Infodemics and Building Trust During Public Health Emergencies

The impact of infodemics on trust in the public health enterprise requires that we bolster the practices used to address it · Eagle Pass Residents Sour on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star

After initially supporting the governor’s efforts to stem illegal immigration, many residents say Operation Lone Star has gone too far · Extreme Heat Is Here. Can Insurance Help Protect Us?

Heat insurance products are popping up around the world to protect outdoor workers and heat stroke victims · This New England Neo-Nazi Group Is Getting Bigger And Scarier, Experts Say. Most Troubling: Military Vets Fill Its Ranks.

NSC-131 is one of many groups within the movement to have sprung up in the last five years · Homegrown Violent Extremists Identified as Growing Threat

Domestic terror incidents have become more lethal and pose a greater threat to society

UFOs Are Not the Only Potential Threat in American Skies (Marek N. Posard, Ashley Gromis, and Mary Lee, The Hill)

If extraterrestrials are visiting our planet, the U.S. government absolutely wants to detect their arrival. But even if they aren’t, there are still a host of worrisome objects potentially lurking in our skies that we need to keep an eye out for, such as the Chinese surveillance balloon that flew across the continent back in February.

The United States has 5.3 million square miles of domestic airspace — and much more over the oceans. How can it best monitor it all for unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), or anything else?

Existential Terrorism: Can Terrorists Destroy Humanity? (Zachary Kallenborn and Gary Ackerman, European Journal of Risk Regulation)

Mass-casualty terrorism and terrorism involving unconventional weapons have received extensive academic and policy attention, yet few academics have considered the broader question of whether such behaviors could pose a plausible risk to humanity’s survival or continued flourishing. Despite several terrorist and other violent non-state actors having evinced an interest in causing existential harm to humanity, their ambition has historically vastly outweighed their capability. Nonetheless, three pathways to existential harm exist: existential attack, existential spoilers and systemic harm. Each pathway varies in its risk dynamics considerably. Although an existential attack is plausible, it would require extraordinary levels of terrorist capability. Conversely, modest terrorist capabilities might be sufficient to spoil risk mitigation measures or cause systemic harm, but such actions would only result in existential harm under highly contingent circumstances. Overall, we conclude that the likelihood of terrorism causing existential harm is extremely low, at least in the near to medium term, but it is theoretically possible for terrorists to intentionally destroy humanity.

Gain-of-Function Research Is About Much More Than Dangerous Pathogens (By Saskia Popescu, Yong-Bee Lim and Angela Rasmussen, STAT)

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve heard a lot about gain-of-function research, and some of its risks, particularly regarding the possible creation of dangerous pathogens.

But there’s a lot more to this field than that, including research that could potentially be quite beneficial to human society. If we focus solely on the risks, we may miss those benefits.