WORLD ROUNDUP Biden to Restrict Investments in China | Behind a Rise in Latin America’s Violent Crime | France to Test Olympics Anti-Drone Shield at Rugby World Cup, and more

Published 9 August 2023

· France to Test Olympics Anti-Drone Shield at Rugby World Cup

System designed to thwart airborne terrorist attacks · An Oil-Rich Ally Tests Its Relationship with the U.S.

American officials have had limited success in persuading UAE to align with U.S. foreign policy · Behind a Rise in Latin America’s Violent Crime, a Deadly Flow of Illegal Guns

Weapons diverted from the U.S. and from militaries are plaguing the region. Governments can do more to combat the phenomenon. · The AI Revolution Is Coming for Latin America. Is It Ready?

The region needs a regional strategy to bolster the technology’s positive effects and combat its use by bad actors · China Set to Limit Facial Recognition Technology After Backlash

Resistance has grown to the cameras, which have been installed even in public lavatories · Chinese Hackers Accessed Japanese Defense Secrets ‘For Years’

In late 2020 that spies from the People’s Liberation Army had breached Japanese classified computer systems · India Bars Makers of Military Drones from Using Chinese Parts

India worried that intelligence-gathering could be compromised by Chinese-made parts in drones · U.S. Tech Groups Back TikTok in Challenge to Montana State Ban

TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, filed a suit in May seeking to block the first-of-its-kind U.S. state ban · Biden to Restrict Investments in China, Citing National Security Threats

The restrictions would bar private equity and venture capital firms from making investments in certain high-tech sectors

France to Test Olympics Anti-Drone Shield at Rugby World Cup (Adam Sage, The Times)

An anti-drone system designed to thwart airborne terrorist attacks at the 2024 Paris Olympics is to be tested by the French army at next month’s Rugby World Cup.

The system is designed to detect and to neutralise the unauthorised drones that the French authorities have identified as one of the foremost threats to athletes and spectators at the Games. Security experts fear that terrorists could use drones to carry out surveillance before an attack or to drop dirty bombs on to crowds.

An Oil-Rich Ally Tests Its Relationship with the U.S. (Vivian Nereim, New York Times)

The United Arab Emirates, which has translated its wealth into outsize global influence, is diverging from U.S. foreign policy — particularly when it comes to isolating Russia and limiting ties with China.

Behind a Rise in Latin America’s Violent Crime, a Deadly Flow of Illegal Guns (Carina Solmirano, Americas Quarterly)

Murder is on the rise in Latin America. In Ecuador, after a large drop in homicides until 2016, murder rates spiked from 6 to 15 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021 and to 26 in 2022. In Jamaica, homicide rates neared 50, while Honduras’s were estimated at 36 in 2022. (For reference, the U.S.’s homicide rate is 6.)

A chief factor behind this epidemic of armed violence is the diversion of, and illicit trafficking in, small arms and light weapons (SALW) across the region. These weapons are responsible for over 60% of homicides. But where do they come from—and how can the illegal traffic in weapons be stopped?

The AI Revolution Is Coming for Latin America. Is It Ready? (Antonio Garrastazu and Beatriz de Anta, Americas Quarterly)

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) holds immense potential for innovation across economic sectors worldwide. But this technology poses as many challenges as opportunities—and in Latin America, we’ve seen a patchwork of regulatory and institutional approaches emerge in various countries, rather than a coherent regional strategy. With AI’s potential to both help and hinder governments in strengthening democratic institutions, an AI strategy for the Americas that puts democratic principles and protection first will be critical in the years ahead. (Cont.)