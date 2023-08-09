OUR PICKS 'Ghost Gun' Restrictions Upheld - for Now | Microgrids Are Giving Power to the People | Social Media Apps Could Be Fueling Homicides, and more

· Previously Secret Memo Laid Out Strategy for Trump to Overturn Biden’s Win

The House Jan. 6 committee’s investigation did not uncover the memo, whose existence first came to light in last week’s indictment · U.S. Supreme Court Reinstates Biden’s ‘Ghost Gun’ Restrictions - for Now

Court reinstates - at least for now - a federal regulation aimed at reining in privately made firearms called “ghost guns” · Microgrids Are Giving Power to the People

Around the country, developers are building energy-resilient communities that act as their own miniature power grids · Drought Impacts on the Electricity System, Emissions, and Air Quality in the Western United States

Climate-driven changes in drought could disrupt electricity systems that depend heavily on hydropower · How Social Media Apps Could Be Fueling Homicides Among Young Americans

It’s not hard to see why social media might be a newly potent driver of violence · Twitter Fined $350,000, Failed to Comply with Trump Search Warrant

Twitter held in contempt for failing to comply with a court warrant to release Trump’s tweets for discovery · Far-Right Patriot Front Members Sue Leftist Activist for Allegedly Leaking Their Identities

Left-wing activist infiltrated the far-right group, then revealed the identity of its members · Pentagon Watchdog Finds Lapses in Screening of Applicants Connected to Extremist Groups

Military recruiters have failed to comprehensively screen applicants for their connections to political extremist groups

Previously Secret Memo Laid Out Strategy for Trump to Overturn Biden’s Win (Maggie Haberman, Charlie Savage and Luke Broadwater, New York Times)

A lawyer allied with President Donald J. Trump first laid out a plot to use false slates of electors to subvert the 2020 election in a previously unknown internal campaign memo that prosecutors are portraying as a crucial link in how the Trump team’s efforts evolved into a criminal conspiracy.

The existence of the Dec. 6, 2020, memo came to light in last week’s indictment of Mr. Trump, though its details remained unclear. But a copy obtained by The New York Times shows for the first time that the lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, acknowledged from the start that he was proposing “a bold, controversial strategy” that the Supreme Court “likely” would reject in the end.

But even if the plan did not ultimately pass legal muster at the highest level, Mr. Chesebro argued that it would achieve two goals. It would focus attention on claims of voter fraud and “buy the Trump campaign more time to win litigation that would deprive Biden of electoral votes and/or add to Trump’s column.”

U.S. Supreme Court Reinstates Biden’s ‘Ghost Gun’ Restrictions - for Now (AP / VOA News)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a request by President Joe Biden’s administration to reinstate - at least for now - a federal regulation aimed at reining in privately made firearms called “ghost guns” that are difficult for law enforcement to trace.

The justices put on hold a July 5 decision by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas that had blocked the 2022 rule nationwide pending the administration’s appeal.

The decision was 5-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the court’s three liberal justices to grant the administration’s request. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh dissented from the decision.

Microgrids Are Giving Power to the People (Kaya Laterman, New York Times)

A microgrid is a network of buildings that essentially acts as a miniature power grid. It can operate outside of the larger municipal electrical system by ensuring backup power for the entire development, which can be produced by a solar array system and stored in a battery. (Cont.)