WORLD ROUNDUP Africa After Prigozhin | What’s Next for Imran Khan’s Party? | The Border Crisis That Wasn’t, and more

Published 10 August 2023

Hawaii Is a Warning (Adrienne LaFrance, The Atlantic)

In Hawaii, children are taught to respect nature—the ancient fury of the volcanoes, the immense power and infinite return of the ocean. Hurricanes churn their way through the Pacific like clockwork each summer, but through the cosmic grace of physics and chance, rarely do they hit. (Hurricane Iniki, which devastated Kauai as a Category 4 storm in 1992, and Hurricane Iwa, which pummeled the Islands as a Category 1 storm in 1982, were the awful exceptions that proved the rule.) A week ago, when I saw that Hurricane Dora was still gathering strength and on track to pass several hundred miles south of the archipelago as a monster storm, I said a silent prayer of thanks and then promptly forgot about it. Hawaii was in the clear. But like everywhere else, it was only in the clear until all of a sudden it wasn’t. Here’s the question people keep asking one another in Hawaii: Since when do hurricanes start wildfires?

And in the near future, sometime far too soon, another place will again feel viscerally the knowledge that we’ve all already absorbed intellectually for many years now—that we are running out of time to protect ourselves, and that when something beautiful burns, you can never truly get it back.

Ecuador in Shock After Presidential Candidate Assassinated (Alexandra Valencia, Reuters)

The suspects in the assassination of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are foreign nationals who belong to organized crime groups, the government said on Thursday, adding that it is pursuing the “intellectual authors” of the murder.

The fatal shooting on Wednesday night, less than two weeks before the election, has sent shockwaves through the South American country, leading some rivals to suspend campaigning and bringing the issue of rising violence to the foreground.

China’s War Planners Are Leaning Harder on Its Militia (Thomas Corbett and Peter W. Singer, Defense One)

A late-June exercise in Hunan Province saw members of China’s militia taking on growing responsibilities, including piloting drones, driving assault boats, and manning command-and-control vehicles. While the People’s Liberation Army has for years relied on its reserve auxiliary force for supplementary support, the recent exercises point toward a larger direct role—even as some sources allude to potential strains in the system. (Cont.)