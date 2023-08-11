OUR PICKSFreight Railroads Go Slow on Safety | Vacuuming Greenhouse Gases from the Sky | How Vaccine “Truthers” Infect Our Minds, and more
· Conservative Case Emerges to Disqualify Trump for Role on Jan. 6
Two law professors active in the Federalist Society wrote that the original meaning of the 14th Amendment makes Donald Trump ineligible to hold government office
· Bullied by Her Own Party, a Wisconsin Election Official’s GOP Roots Mean Nothing in Volatile New Climate
In Wisconsin, a Republican member of the state’s Election Commission stands firm in the face of Trump’s bogus claims that the 2020 election was stolen
· It Took $1.7 Billion to Fix Fire Island’s Beaches. One Storm Wrecked Them.
The beach at Fire Island Pines was almost as wide as a football field;today, parts of that same beach are barely as wide as a volleyball net
· U.S. to Fund a $1.2 Billion Effort to Vacuum Greenhouse Gases from the Sky
Many scientists are skeptical of the technology, and environmentalists have criticized the approach
· The All-American Myth of the TikTok Spy
The TikTok hearings made clear that the American imagination of foreign espionage has become Chinese. Who stands to benefit? Data-hungry companies and the surveillance state
· GitHub’s Hardcore Plan to Roll Out Mandatory Two-Factor
GitHub has spent two years researching and slowly rolling out its multifactor authentication system. Soon it will be mandatory for all 100 million users—with no opt-out
· New CISA Cybersecurity Strategic Plan Focuses on Fundamentals to Change the ‘Trajectory of National Cybersecurity Risk’
Increasing visibility into cyber threatsmust be innovatively executed to stay ahead of cyber threats
· How Vaccine “Truthers” Infect Our Minds
Disillusionment and suffering drive people to distrust institutions and to explore conspiracy theories
Before Joining Federal Safety Program, Freight Railroads Push to Change It (Mark Walker, New York Times)
After the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, the nation’s major freight railroads agreed to join a federal program for workers to report safety issues. But first, they want it to be overhauled.
A Regional Response to Protecting Critical Infrastructure from Civil Unrest (Mark Ray, HSToday)
In June 2021, a significant number of public agency professionals (with police, fire, public works, and emergency management backgrounds) joined together to form a Fence Working Group to explore the identified challenges and develop a collective path forward. Based on all the recent experience with civil unrest, the critical role that anti-scale fencing can serve for de-escalation and establishing a space for lawful protests became apparent. That said, it was also found that obtaining anti-scale fencing is a significant challenge due to many factors, as well as being very expensive. To respond to this identified need, a Fence Working Group was established.
The Fence Working Group’s efforts have led to the formation of a Fencing Consortium. The Fencing Consortium is made up of local government agencies (members) within the seven-county Minneapolis/St. Paul Metro area (with the ability to be expanded to be any local government in the state) that will jointly contract with a fencing vendor for the availability, storage, maintenance, and transportation of anti-scale fencing (including vehicle gates and pedestrian doors). Currently, there are 32 members across five counties in the metro area. The Consortium has, at a minimum, enough fencing for the largest police department building in the Consortium. However, the Consortium has the flexibility to increase the amount of fencing, gates, and doors as additional local governments join the Consortium.