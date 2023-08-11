WORLD ROUNDUP Italy Spurns China’s Belt and Road | How Sisi Ruined Egypt | Why Germany Is Riddled with Russian Spies, and more

Published 11 August 2023

· Putin Profits Off US, European Reliance on Russian Nuclear Fuel

The U.S. and its European allies are importing vast amounts of nuclear fuel and compounds from Russia · On the Highway to Climate Hell

The world’s infrastructure was built for a climate that no longer exists · How Sisi Ruined Egypt

The coup leader-turned-president promised Egyptians prosperity, but the country is flat broke · Russian Moon Mission Is Latest in “Lunar Gold Rush”

The Kremlin has entered the growing international race for a foothold on the moon · Hubris of a Scientific Giant

The disgrace of Didier Raoult, the scientific giant who touted a worthless Covid “cure” · China’s Dangerous Secrets

Numerous lesser-known—indeed, highly opaque—policies, projects and activities are supporting Chinese expansionism · China’s Military, ‘Chasing the Dream,’ Probes Taiwan’s Defenses

Day by day, the People’s Liberation Army is turning up the pressure, deploying an ever-wider array of planes and ships. · Why Is Germany Riddled with Russian Spies?

The fact that Germany is so prone to penetration by Russian spies is yet another legacy of the country’s dark past · Italy Spurns China’s Belt and Road

Rome’s prospective pullout from the infrastructure project signals a European shift away from Beijing

Putin Profits Off US, European Reliance on Russian Nuclear Fuel (AP / VOA News)

The U.S. and its European allies are importing vast amounts of nuclear fuel and compounds from Russia, providing Moscow with hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed revenue as it wages war on Ukraine.

The sales, which are legal and unsanctioned, have raised alarms from nonproliferation experts and elected officials who say the imports are helping to bankroll the development of Moscow’s nuclear arsenal and are complicating efforts to curtail Russia’s war-making abilities.

The dependence on Russian nuclear products — used mostly to fuel civilian reactors — leaves the U.S. and its allies open to energy shortages if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to cut off supplies. The challenge is likely to grow more intense as those nations seek to boost production of emissions-free electricity to combat climate change.

On the Highway to Climate Hell (Christina Lu and Brawley Benson, Foreign Policy)

Countries have spent decades building critical infrastructure that is now buckling under extreme heat, wildfires, and floods, laying bare just how unprepared the world’s energy and transportation systems are to withstand the volatility of climate change.

These vulnerabilities have been on full display in recent weeks as record-breaking temperatures broil the world, straining power grids, threatening water supplies, and warping roads. July was the hottest month ever recorded—according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service—with intense heat searing Europe, North Africa, Antarctica, and South America, where it is currently winter. Even the world’s oceans haven’t been spared, with all-time high surface temperatures in the Mediterranean and North Atlantic decimating coral reef systems and threatening marine life.

If regions aren’t being scorched, there’s a good chance that they are underwater. China was drenched by its heaviest downpours in 140 years, which triggered massive floods that killed dozens of people and destroyed crop fields. In Slovenia and Canada, surging floodwaters have battered communities and submerged villages; glacial flooding in Alaska has carried entire homes away. Cities in Spain have been flooded worse than Noah and his brood, while southern Sweden is grappling with its heaviest rains in more than 160 years.