WORLD ROUNDUP China to Dominate the EV Sector | Germany Considers Ban on Far-Right AfD | West Africa’s Grim Trajectory, and more

Published 15 August 2023

· How China Shifted Gears on Electric Vehicles—and Why It Matters

China’s rise in the EV sector and its growing dominance over associated supply chainsremain underappreciated · Germany Considers Ban on Far-Right AfD

Call to ‘defend democracy’ as party surges to 21pc in opinion polls · Can We Stop More Migrant Tragedies: Do Deterrents Ever Work?

From the Bibby Stockholm to the threat of being flown to Rwanda, we analyze Britain’s deterrents and those of other countries · West Africa’s Grim Trajectory

Converging crises underscore the need for a broad regional strategy · Three Suspected Russian Spies Arrested by Counter-Terror Police

The BBC has revealed the defendants, all Bulgarian nationals, were held in February and have been remanded in custody · Stasi Files Threaten to Expose Russian Ties of the Finnish Elite

Months after joining NATO, the country is under pressure to release papers allegedly listing Finns who collaborated with East German secret police · There Are No Good Deals with Iran

But the Biden administration’s latest negotiations with Tehran are still the best option available · Ethnic Tensions Simmer Under Malaysia’s Elections

A growing nationalist opposition has minorities worried · Ukraine Can Learn from Southeast Asia

Cambodia and Laos have direct experience with the aftermath of U.S. cluster bombs, now deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine

How China Shifted Gears on Electric Vehicles—and Why It Matters (Marina Yue Zhang, National Interest)

China’s ascent in the EV market marks the first instance in history where a country with a political regime and ideological values that differ from the democratic West is gaining momentum in a key industry representing the pinnacle of large-scale production.

Germany Considers Ban on Far-Right AfD (James Jackson, The Telegraph)

Germany is debating whether to ban the far-Right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as the party surges to 21 per cent in the polls, amid warnings from intelligence officials that its members are becoming increasingly extreme.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president, warned in a speech to the country’s domestic intelligence agency that “we all have it in our hands to put those who despise our democracy in their place”.

Thomas Haldenwang, the domestic spy chief, warned about growing Right-wing extremist influence in the party.

Mr. Haldenwang said: “We see a considerable number of protagonists in this party that spread hate against all types of minorities here in Germany.”

The renewed scrutiny of the partycomes amid warnings of the increasing influence of Björn Höcke, the leader of the AfD in the eastern state of Thuringia.

Mr Höcke, a former history teacher, is known for his Hitler-esque language – with his allies sweeping the board for European lists at the party’s conference in Magdeburg in August.

In a rare move, the respected Der Spiegel news magazine weighed into the debate with a leader titled: “Ban the enemies of the constitution!”

Can We Stop More Migrant Tragedies: Do Deterrents Ever Work? (Tom Calver and Louise Callaghan, The Times)

The deaths this weekend show the huge risks of crossing the Channel — but Britain is still seen as a safe haven by many migrants. Housing asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset is a symbol of Rishi Sunak’s plan to toughen up conditions. Make it difficult enough for arrivals, the theory goes, by removing rights and privileges, and fewer will come. But do deterrents work?