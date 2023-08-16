WORLD ROUNDUP Restrained Insurgents | Contested Memory in Giorgia Meloni’s Italy | Many Arms and Little Influence in the Middle East, and more

Published 16 August 2023

· The Taliban’s Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan Is Part of – Not Separate from – Its Terrorist Links

The regime’s oppression of women and girls reflects and is intertwined with its continued coddling of violent extremist groups · The Legal Takeover of the Manifestly Unlawful Order Doctrine in Israel

Legal clearance is changing the locus of the decision to refuse an order from the combatants to miliary lawyers, and changing the metric by which the decision to refuse is taken · Restrained Insurgents: Why Competition Between Armed Groups Doesn’t Always Produce Outbidding

Evidence from various conflicts suggests that armed groups often forgo violent escalation in competitive environments · Many Arms and Little Influence in the Middle East

Nowhere are the shortcomings of the “arms for leverage” argument more glaring than in the Middle East · Contested Memory in Giorgia Meloni’s Italy: How Her Far-Right Party Is Waging a Subtle Campaign to Commemorate Fascist Figures

Giorgia Meloni and her party Brothers of Italy have paid particular attention to how the experience of Italian fascism is told · Conservative Group Aims to Persuade Republicans to Support Ukraine

Effort is being launched ahead of a spending fight in Congress that is likely to endanger continued U.S. funding for Ukraine · China-Philippine Territorial Dispute May Foster Insecurity in South China Sea

Latest dispute happened after the Philippine military accused Chinese coast guard ships of interfering with its supply vessels · Middle East’s Groundwater Shortage: Will It Soon Run Out?

Nobody really knows how much underground is left · Why Ex-French Colonies in Africa Seem Beset by Coups

Western-style democracy has not gained solid footing in Francophone West Africa

The Taliban’s Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan Is Part of – Not Separate from – Its Terrorist Links (Nazifa Haqpal, Just Security)

On this second anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power, recent reports from Afghanistan’s provinces indicate local Taliban officials are demanding that girls over the age of 10 not be allowed to attend primary school. The accounts demonstrate that the Taliban is rejecting international pressure to reverse — or even ease — their repression of women and girls. In fact, the Taliban are doubling down – girls already had been barred from secondary education after the age of 13. Now the repression is intensifying.

Combined with a succession of Taliban orders barring women from employment in government and international organizations, among a catalogue of restrictions that legal experts have called “gender apartheid,” the international community must finally come to understand that the regime’s oppression of women and girls reflects and is intertwined with its continued coddling of violent extremist groups. The Taliban’s treatment of women and girls is not a separate issue that can be excused by assessments that specifically designated terrorist groups are somehow weakened and can’t threaten the United States or other western countries. In fact, they are one and the same, and the perception of a weakening of terrorist forces overlooks an accelerating radicalization that will have violent impact far beyond the borders of Afghanistan.

The Legal Takeover of the Manifestly Unlawful Order Doctrine in Israel (Or Bassok, Just Security)

Militaries around the world are increasingly requiring their lawyers to clear operations as an inherent part of their operation planning process. This trend raises an important question: To what extent can soldiers refuse an order – that received legal clearance by military legal advisors – based on the claim that the order is manifestly unlawful? (Cont.)