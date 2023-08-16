OUR PICKS War Is Messy. AI Can’t Handle It. | Links Between Fracking and Health | NATO Creates $1.1B Fund for Tech Startups, and more

· The Five Conspiracies at the Heart of the Georgia Trump Indictment

What Trump, Giuliani, Meadows, Powell, and others were actually charged with · Links Between Fracking and Health Cited in New Pennsylvania Study

Studies find possible links between the natural gas industry and pediatric cancer, asthma and poor birth outcomes · GAO Says FEMA Should Improve the Transit Security Grant Program

GAO found that FEMA considered cyber threats for other risk-based grant programs it manages but not for the Transit Security Grant Program · NATO Creates $1.1B Fund for Tech Startups

The U.S. and Canada have yet to join the effort, which resembles the U.S. intelligence community’s In-Q-Tel · Army Looks to De-Tangle Its Networks to Combat China’s ‘Digitally Native’ Military

By year’s end, troops should be able to jump on a network from just about any location, an Army cyber leader said · War Is Messy. AI Can’t Handle It.

A new AI battle management software presents an enemy with no agency: It is a hollow view of war · The Future of Biometric Border Control and Cyber Threat Challenges

The future of border control is already upon us, as biometric technology is transforming airports, ports, land gateways, and other crossing points · Army North Tackles the Future of Homeland Defense

Emerging uses of technology that can disrupt this priority for the Army and Department of Defense

The Five Conspiracies at the Heart of the Georgia Trump Indictment (Andrew Prokop, Vox)

The indictment of Donald Trump filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is, to put it mildly, complicated.

The core allegation is simple — that Trump and others engaged in a criminal racketeering conspiracy to try and overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia (and nationally). But sprawling out from that, the indictment features 19 defendants, 41 charges, and 161 enumerated acts “in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

While every defendant is charged with the main count of being part of the overall conspiracy, the specific charges against them vary. Trump, for instance, is charged with 13 counts overall.

There’s a lot going on. But having dissected the indictment, here’s how I see it: In Willis’s telling, the Trump team’s overall effort to steal the election breaks down into five distinct conspiracies that she argues violated the law in their own right.

Links Between Fracking and Health Cited in New Pennsylvania Study (AP / VOA News)

Researchers in heavily drilled Pennsylvania were preparing Tuesday to release findings from taxpayer-financed studies on possible links between the natural gas industry and pediatric cancer, asthma and poor birth outcomes.

The four-year, $2.5 million project is wrapping up after the state’s former governor, Democrat Tom Wolf, in 2019 agreed to commission it under pressure from the families of pediatric cancer patients who live amid the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir in western Pennsylvania.

A number of states have strengthened their laws around fracking and waste disposal over the past decade. However, researchers have repeatedly said that regulatory shortcomings leave an incomplete picture of the amount of toxic substances the industry emits into the air, injects into the ground or produces as waste.