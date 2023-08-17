OUR PICKS3 People Die from Flesh-Eating Bacteria | New Antiterrorism Strategic Plan | Protecting U.S. Hospitals from Ransomware, and more
· 3 People Die from Flesh-Eating Bacteria Infections in New York and Connecticut, Prompting New Guidance
Infections linked to vibriosis, an illness caused by vibrio vulnificus bacteria, found in seawater and raw and undercooked seafood
· New Antiterrorism Strategic Plan Coming This Fiscal Year
The plan will update policy, training, exercises and how the Army analyzes and shares information about terrorism
· The Plan to Better Protect U.S. Hospitals from Ransomware
An innovation agency within the US Department of Health and Human Services will fund research into better defenses for the US health care system’s digital infrastructure
· Fact-Checking the Breadth of Trump’s Election Lies
The former president faces multiple charges related to his lies about the 2020 election. Here’s a look at some of his most repeated falsehoods.
· Special Counsel Obtained Trump’s Direct Messages on Twitter
The nature of the messages or who exactly wrote them remained unclear, but it was a revelation that such messages were associated with the former president’s account
· Trump Discovers That Some Things Are Actually Illegal
The cases against the former president aren’t criminalizing politics. They’re criminalizing, well, crimes.
· United States, Uruguay, Peru, and Argentina Join Efforts to Combat Cybercrime
Law enforcement agencies around the world also make efforts to keep up to date
· Treasury Targets Individuals Involved in the Poisoning of Aleksey Navalny
Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers used the nerve agent Novichok to poison Navalny
· 10 Facts That Prove the World Is in a Climate Emergency
Signs of the drastic—and in some cases irreversible—changes that humans have made to the climate are now impossible to ignore
3 People Die from Flesh-Eating Bacteria Infections in New York and Connecticut, Prompting New Guidance (AP / NBC News)
Officials said one person in Long Island and two people in Connecticut have died from infections linked to vibriosis, an illness caused by vibrio vulnificus bacteria, found in seawater and raw and undercooked seafood.
New Antiterrorism Strategic Plan Coming This Fiscal Year (Christopher Hurd, U.S. Army)
The Department of the Army is working on a new Antiterrorism Strategic Plan that is scheduled to roll out this fiscal year. The plan, which is being coordinated with the Department of Defense, will update policy, training, exercises and how the Army analyzes and shares information about terrorism. “The threats we faced 20 years ago aren’t the threats we face today, nor are they the threats we will face in the future,” said Maj. Gen. Duane R. Miller, Army provost marshal general. “Our adversaries are constantly evolving with the use of technology to identify vulnerabilities. It’s through this strategic plan that we hope to address any vulnerabilities and any threats we may face in the future.” The program will help put Army civilians, contractors, Soldiers, and their families on common ground with the service’s antiterrorism goals and objectives moving forward, he added.