Published 17 August 2023

· 3 People Die from Flesh-Eating Bacteria Infections in New York and Connecticut, Prompting New Guidance

Infections linked to vibriosis, an illness caused by vibrio vulnificus bacteria, found in seawater and raw and undercooked seafood

· New Antiterrorism Strategic Plan Coming This Fiscal Year

The plan will update policy, training, exercises and how the Army analyzes and shares information about terrorism

· The Plan to Better Protect U.S. Hospitals from Ransomware

An innovation agency within the US Department of Health and Human Services will fund research into better defenses for the US health care system’s digital infrastructure

· Fact-Checking the Breadth of Trump’s Election Lies

The former president faces multiple charges related to his lies about the 2020 election. Here’s a look at some of his most repeated falsehoods.

· Special Counsel Obtained Trump’s Direct Messages on Twitter

The nature of the messages or who exactly wrote them remained unclear, but it was a revelation that such messages were associated with the former president’s account

· Trump Discovers That Some Things Are Actually Illegal

The cases against the former president aren’t criminalizing politics. They’re criminalizing, well, crimes.

· United States, Uruguay, Peru, and Argentina Join Efforts to Combat Cybercrime

Law enforcement agencies around the world also make efforts to keep up to date

· Treasury Targets Individuals Involved in the Poisoning of Aleksey Navalny

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers used the nerve agent Novichok to poison Navalny

· 10 Facts That Prove the World Is in a Climate Emergency

Signs of the drastic—and in some cases irreversible—changes that humans have made to the climate are now impossible to ignore