WORLD ROUNDUP Biden Pulls Japan and South Korea Closer | Democracy on the Brink in Africa | Far Right on the March in Germany, and more

Published 17 August 2023

· What Now for Thai Democracy?

The Pheu Thai party could sully its democratic credentials if it accommodates a pro-military party in its new coalition after months of political deadlock · Democracy on the Brink in Africa

New military governments across Central and Western Africa enjoy a surprising strength of public support · Sweden Raises Terror Threat Level After Quran Burnings

Move follows a series of Quran burnings and other acts against Islam’s holy book in Sweden in recent months · Israel to Sell Arrow 3 Defense to Germany

The $3.5 billion sale will be Israel’s biggest-ever defense deal · South Korea’s Path to Nuclear Submarines

Seoul can equip itself with this necessary capability without harming its U.S. relationship or international treaty obligations · Germany U-turns on Commitment to Meet NATO Spending Target Annually

Pledge was deleted at short notice from a new draft law, according to media reports · Renewed Tensions in the Persian Gulf: Further War Powers Lessons from the Tanker War

The extension of the U.S. defensive umbrella over commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf has historic precedent, most prominently during the so-called Tanker War · The U.S. Is Turning Away from Its Biggest Scientific Partner at a Precarious Time

U.S. moves to cut research ties with China over security concerns threaten American progress in critical areas, some scientists warn · Far Right on the March in Germany as Extremist Events Triple

In recent years Germany has seen an alarming spike in far-right activity, together with a rise in antisemitism · Eye on China, Biden Pulls Japan and South Korea Closer

The president will host the leaders of the two Asian democracies at Camp David, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurs them to rapidly mend relations.

What Now for Thai Democracy? (Joshua Kurlantzick, CFR)

After dismantling the initial coalition of eight pro-democracy parties that secured a majority of seats in Thailand’s lower house, the Pheu Thai party, which now has the whip hand, is forming a new coalition. This coalition is poised to not only command a majority in the lower house but also gain the crucial endorsement of the unelected 250 senators from the upper house, who were appointed by the previous military junta. Though the pro-democracy coalition had a majority of the 500-seat lower house, parliament needs 376 votes to elect a prime minister, since the 250 junta-appointed senators also vote on prime ministerial candidates. The now-defunct pro-democracy coalition was unacceptable to these establishment senators because the leading Move Forward party wanted to reform Thailand’s draconian lese-majeste laws.

So, it has now fallen to Pheu Thai, long the standard-bearer for democracy in Thailand—two of its prime ministers were ousted by coups and the military repeatedly blocked it, over two decades, in a multitude of legal and extralegal other ways—to form a coalition after months of deadlock and a caretaker government.

And after promising for weeks that it would not include any junta-linked political parties—openly military-dominated parties that have ties to the junta that brutally ran the kingdom between 2014 and 2018— in its coalition, Pheu Thai will apparently accommodate the pro-military party, Palang Pracharat.

It is a deal that will cost Pheu Thai its credibility as a force for democracy forever, especially as the next generation of Thai voters becomes an even larger share of the voting public.

Democracy on the Brink in Africa (David Uren, The Strategist)

The new military governments across Central and Western Africa enjoy a surprising strength of public support, according to research published by the United Nations Development Programme two weeks before the latest coup in Niger.

The research concluded that while the immediate trigger for a military takeover is usually particular to national political circumstances, the common ‘proximate’ causes include deteriorating domestic security and dissatisfaction with corruption and poor government.

Deeper structural causes include the weakness of democratic institutions, the historical strength of militaries and the failure of economic development to deliver improvements for the majority of the population.