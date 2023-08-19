OUR PICKS ChatGPT Could Make Bioterrorism Horrifyingly Easy | Schools Require Clear Backpacks to Spot Guns | Proud Boys Face Stiff Sentence, and more

Published 19 August 2023

· 33 Years, Stiffest Jan. 6 Sentence So Far, Sought for Proud Boys Leaders

Federal prosecutors recommended the sentence for the group’s former chairman and a top lieutenant, while also asking for long prison terms for the other three defendants in the case · Authorities Investigate Threats to Grand Jurors on Georgia Trump Case

Members of the Georgia grand jury which had indicted Trump have been threated by Trump supporters after the jury members’ names, photos, and addresses were posted on social media · · Intelligence Agencies Warn Foreign Spies Are Targeting U.S. Space Companies

U.S. officials say Chinese and Russian spy agencies are trying to steal technology from private American space companies and preparing cyberattacks to disable satellites in a conflict · Schools Afraid of Gun Violence Are Requiring Clear Backpacks

New backpack restrictions for students have stirred controversy · ChatGPT Could Make Bioterrorism Horrifyingly Easy

Biological risks from artificial intelligence may be substantial and need to be monitored · Thousands More Mauritanians Making Their Way to US Via Route Spread on Social Media

Relaxed entry requirements in Nicaragua allow Mauritanians and a handful of other foreign nationals to purchase a low-cost visa without proof of onward travel

33 Years, Stiffest Jan. 6 Sentence So Far, Sought for Proud Boys Leaders (Alan Feuer, New York Times)

Federal prosecutors recommended on Thursday that two top leaders of the far-right Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol be sentenced to 33 years in prison, the stiffest penalties requested so far out of more than 1,000 people charged in the sprawling investigation.

In seeking to severely punish the two Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the group, and Joseph Biggs, one of Mr. Tarrio’s top lieutenants, prosecutors asked the judge in the case to increase their sentences with what is known as a terrorism enhancement.

Until the government’s filing late on Thursday night, the longest sentence prosecutors had asked for in a Jan. 6-related case was the 25-year term requested for Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of another far-right group, the Oath Keepers militia.

Mr. Rhodes was ultimately sentenced to 18 years in prison. The five Proud Boys defendants are scheduled to be sentenced in the same courthouse at the end of August.

Authorities Investigate Threats to Grand Jurors on Georgia Trump Case (Reuters / VOA News))

Law enforcement officials were investigating threats related to former President Donald Trump’s election interference probe in Georgia, after the names and addresses of grand jury members were shared online, the local sheriff’s office said.

Trump was hit with a sweeping fourth set of criminal charges on Monday when the Georgia grand jury issued an indictment accusing him and others of efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, following an indictment by U.S. special counsel Jack Smith on his efforts to overturn his election defeat, Trump lashed out on his Truth Social media site, saying, “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

NBC News and CNN reported that names, photographs, social media profiles and the home addresses purportedly belonging to members of the Fulton County grand jury were shared online, and threats were made against the jurors following Trump’s indictment.