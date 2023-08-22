WORLD ROUNDUP U.S.-China De-Risking Will Inevitably Escalate | Saudi Border Guards Killed Hundreds of African Migrants | Pace of Renewable Energy Revolution Accelerates, and more

Published 22 August 2023

· Saudi Border Guards Accused of Killing Hundreds of African Migrants

A Human Rights Watch report says the guards regularly fire on African migrants trying to enter the kingdom from Yemen and killed hundreds in a 15-month period · U.S.-China De-Risking Will Inevitably Escalate

The logic of reducing dependence always ends in a downward spiral · Arrests of Central Asian Jihadists in Germany and the Netherlands Reveals Persistent Islamic State Threat to Europe

IS members are scattered around the world and able to exploit their networks and skills to launch attacks · Man Charged with Terrorism Offences After Northern Ireland Police Data Breach

Man has been charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists and possession of articles for use in terrorism · £1m Counterextremism Funding Returned to Home Office Despite Rising Terror Threat

Commission for Countering Extremism returns funds to government as sources say ‘no one knows’ what body does · The Renewable Energy Revolution Is Happening Faster Than You Think

Away from the weather extremes, major greenhouse gas emitters are rapidly transitioning to renewable energy – and fossil fuels may peak sooner than you think · Spreading State Restrictions on China Show Depths of Distrust in the U.S.

Businesses fear that efforts to look tough on Beijing, which have the potential to be more expansive than moves by the federal government, could have unintended consequences

Saudi Border Guards Accused of Killing Hundreds of African Migrants (Ben Hubbard and Shuaib Almosawa, New York Times)

Border guards in Saudi Arabia have regularly opened fire on African migrants seeking to cross into the kingdom from Yemen, killing hundreds of men, women and children in a recent 15-month period, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Monday.

The guards have beaten the migrants with rocks and bars, forced male migrants to rape women while guards watched and shot detained migrants in their limbs, leading to permanent injuries and amputations, the report said.

The shooting of migrants is “widespread and systematic,” it said, adding that if killing them were Saudi government policy, it would constitute a crime against humanity.

U.S.-China De-Risking Will Inevitably Escalate (James Crabtree, Foreign Policy)

How much de-risking will ever be enough? Kurt Campbell, U.S. President Joe Biden’s lead Asia diplomat, hinted in a recent interview that the United States was nearly done with new rules limiting Chinese access to technology and investment. Yet almost by definition, the narrow measures introduced so far only moderately reduce risks related to China, especially in scenarios involving a military conflict with Beijing. As a result, demands in Washington policy circles for more stringent measures targeting China are likely to grow, creating a downward de-risking spiral that was not originally intended.

Arrests of Central Asian Jihadists in Germany and the Netherlands Reveals Persistent Islamic State Threat to Europe (Nurbek Bekmurzaev, Jamestown Foundation)

IS is now largely defeated in Syria and Iraq. However, its members are scattered around the world and able to exploit their networks and skills to launch attacks elsewhere. The arrests in Germany and the Netherlands show that IS’s legacy lives on and its members and loyalists still present a threat to security in Europe.