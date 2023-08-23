OUR PICKS A Very Public Execution in Russia | Unpacking Advisory Board FISA 702 Report | The Impossible Fight to Stop Canada’s Wildfires, and more

Published 23 August 2023

· A Very Public Execution in Russia

A jet plunging out of the sky sends an unmistakable message · The Massive Central U.S. Heat Wave Is Expanding and Could Set Hundreds of Records

Heat indexes continue to approach 130 in spots as 100-degree temperatures cover much of the Midwest, Plains and South · Unpacking the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board FISA 702 Report

The board’s public report on FISA 702 misses the mark on the critical issue of U.S. person queries · The Impossible Fight to Stop Canada’s Wildfires

Unprecedented doesn’t even begin to describe what Canada is up against · Navigating Third-Party Cyber Risk Management with New SEC Regulations

Traditional, manual approaches for assessing third-party security controls are not adequate, especially when thousands of external parties are involved · Examining Trends, Impacts, Drivers, and Policy Implications of Active School Shooter Incidents: A Research Overview

Examining the trends, drivers, impacts, and policy implications of active shooter incidents

A Very Public Execution in Russia (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

A plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary chief who led a short-lived mutiny two months ago, crashed today in a sparsely populated area northwest of Moscow. According to Russian media, Prigozhin and at least one of his top commanders are dead. As is always the case with breaking news, there is much we don’t know, but the sight of Prigozhin’s jet falling out of the sky suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin has conducted a public execution of a man who was once a trusted friend but later provided the greatest challenge that the Russian dictator has ever faced.

Here’s what we do know. The aircraft was one of Prigozhin’s personal business jets. The plane, a widely used Embraer Legacy 600, took off from Moscow and likely was headed toward St. Petersburg, Prigozhin’s base of operations. It was flying at 28,000 feet before it plunged to Earth, according to flight-tracking data. A second jet, also believed to belong to Prigozhin, then turned around and landed safely in Moscow, but Russia’s aviation ministry has confirmed that Prigozhin and the Wagner co-founder Dmitry Utkin were listed as passengers on the crashed jet.

This is functionally the end of the Wagner Group, which has been among the most effective Russian fighting units in Ukraine. But killing Prigozhin and his lieutenants makes sense, at least according to the mafia logic that governs Putin’s Kremlin. Prigozhin not only threatened Putin’s authority; he humiliated him. During Prigozhin’s ragged rebellion, Putin was visibly furious, but he soon agreed to meet Prigozhin for a discussion in Moscow. For a gangster boss like Putin, having to meet with the man who betrayed him must have been intolerable: The Russian president has reportedly ordered people killed for far less than marching on the capital.

The Massive Central U.S. Heat Wave Is Expanding and Could Set Hundreds of Records (Ian Livingston, Washington Post)

Nearly 150 million people are under heat alerts Tuesday and through the midweek, as the Midwest’s most significant heat wave in years heads toward its peak and the South continues to roast as it has much of the summer. (Cont.)