OUR PICKS Big Tech Is Surrendering to Disinformation | Battle Against the Fungal Apocalypse | Nuclear Liability-Limiting Law, and more

Published 24 August 2023

· Following Elon Musk’s Lead, Big Tech Is Surrendering to Disinformation

Facebook and YouTube are receding from their role as watchdogs against conspiracy theories ahead of the 2024 presidential election · A New Attack Impacts Major AI Chatbots—and No One Knows How to Stop It

Researchers found a simple way to make ChatGPT, Bard, and other chatbots misbehave, proving that AI is hard to tame · US Sees IS Effectiveness Decreasing, but Analysts Warn Resurgence Still Possible

There was a 65% reduction in Islamic State activity this year compared to last year · Senate Extends Nuclear Liability-Limiting Law Without Public Scrutiny. Here’s Why We Should Care.

The chief problem is the difference in how the law affects the public and the nuclear firms · Western Authorities Investigate Possible Poisonings of Russian Activist and Journalists Living Abroad

Three women say they suffered a sudden onset of unusual symptoms; FBI and German investigators conducting probes · The Battle Against the Fungal Apocalypse Is Just Beginning

Fungal infections are rising worldwide and climate change may be to blame. Medicine isn’t ready · The GOP’s Debate on Ukraine Takes Center Stage

Even without Trump in the room, the Republican Party’s biggest foreign-policy fight is over Ukraine · Founder and Creator of Anti-Government Website Is Sentenced to Prison for Communicating Interstate Threats

Website offered fake writs to remove FBI agents from their jobs and arrested

Following Elon Musk’s Lead, Big Tech Is Surrendering to Disinformation (Naomi Nix and Sarah Ellison, Washington Post)

Social media companies are receding from their role as watchdogs against political misinformation, abandoning their most aggressive efforts to police online falsehoods in a trend expected to profoundly affect the 2024 presidential election.

An array of circumstances is fueling the retreat: Mass layoffs at Meta and other major tech companies have gutted teams dedicated to promoting accurate information online. An aggressive legal battle over claims that the Biden administration pressured social media platforms to silence certain speech has blocked a key path to detecting election interference.

And X CEO Elon Musk has reset industry standards, rolling back strict rules against misinformation on the site formerly known as Twitter.

The retrenchment comes just months ahead of the 2024 primaries, as GOP front-runner Donald Trump continues to rally supporters with false claims that election fraud drove his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. Multiple investigations into the election have revealed no evidence of fraud, and Trump now faces federal criminal charges connected to his efforts to overturn the election. Still, YouTube, X and Meta have stopped labeling or removing posts that repeat Trump’s claims, even as voters increasingly get their news on social media.

A New Attack Impacts Major AI Chatbots—and No One Knows How to Stop It (Will Knight, Wired)

ChatGPT and its artificially intelligent siblings have been tweaked over and over to prevent troublemakers from getting them to spit out undesirable messages such as hate speech, personal information, or step-by-step instructions for building an improvised bomb. But researchers at Carnegie Mellon University last week showed that adding a simple incantation to a prompt—a string text that might look like gobbledygook to you or me but which carries subtle significance to an AI model trained on huge quantities of web data—can defy all of these defenses in several popular chatbots at once.

The work suggests that the propensity for the cleverest AI chatbots to go off the rails isn’t just a quirk that can be papered over with a few simple rules. Instead, it represents a more fundamental weakness that will complicate efforts to deploy the most advanced AI.