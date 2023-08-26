WORLD ROUNDUP Does an Expanded BRICS Mean Anything? | China Wants to Run Your Internet | Israel’s Moment of Reckoning Is Long Overdue, and more

Published 26 August 2023

· Does an Expanded BRICS Mean Anything?

The group remains significantly smaller than its advanced-economy counterpart, when measured in current nominal US dollars · Israel’s Moment of Reckoning Is Long Overdue

The country’s autocratic turn is inextricably tied to its policies in the occupied terrotories · Welcome to the West’s Olaf Scholz Era

Germany’s chancellor represents—for better or worse—the future of progressive politics · China Wants to Run Your Internet

The world’s decentralized internet is coming under competition · Labor’s Counter-Terror Laws May Stifle ‘Political Dissent’, Law Council Warns

Journalists and civil liberty groups also concerned about proposed bill that creates new offences around accessing violent extremist material · U.S. Tells Israel Mega-Deal with Saudis Must Include Concessions to Palestinians

An Israel-Saudi Araia peace deal will require Israel to make major concessions to the Palestinians

Does an Expanded BRICS Mean Anything? (Jim O’Neill, Project Syndicate)

Now that the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) will accept new members, one wonders if the grouping can pose a genuine challenge to the prevailing global-governance institutions. As in the past, the group’s influence will depend on its effectiveness, not on its composition or size.

Israel’s Moment of Reckoning Is Long Overdue (Avner Gvaryahu, Project Syndicate)

International observers often view Israel’s ongoing judicial coup as a bid by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to escape his corruption trial. In reality, it marks the beginning of a settler-driven effort to install a Jewish apartheid regime between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean.

Welcome to the West’s Olaf Scholz Era (John Kampfner, Foreign Policy)

It might be a slight exaggeration to say that the future of progressive politics in Europe rests on the shoulders of one man. It would be no exaggeration to say that this man bears few characteristics of a potential savior.

Germany’s present problems are very real. The biggest of them all: Does its leader have what it takes to surmount them? The rest of the world—especially Europe’s other progressive parties—are watching closely.

China Wants to Run Your Internet (Edoardo Campanella and John Haigh, Foreign Policy)

For the last two centuries, great powers—both nations and their associated firms—have fiercely competed to set the technical standards for leading technologies. By imposing their preferred standards, nations not only solve technical problems to their advantage but they also project power globally. Standards determine what kind of technology will prevail in the future, ensuring market dominance to national champions, while forcing foreign competitors to adapt at hefty costs. As the industrialist Werner von Siemens reportedly put it: “He who owns the standards, owns the market.”

Given the broad ramifications of the internet, its governance represents the regulatory battleground of the future. The battle for the internet governance of the future will differ from past struggles over technical standards in a fundamental way. Setting these rules is not exclusively about addressing technical issues or projecting global power. It is about promoting different visions of the world: a decentralized and democratic one (the traditional internet) or a centralized and authoritarian one (China’s “New IP”). This is an entirely new chapter in the history of standards setting that will contribute to shape the relationship between China and the West, with enormous geopolitical and economic ramifications.

Labor’s Counter-Terror Laws May Stifle ‘Political Dissent’, Law Council Warns (Christopher Knaus, Guardian)

Australia’s peak body for lawyers has joined civil liberty groups, journalists and advocacy groups to sound the alarm on proposed laws to criminalize the accessing of violent extremist material, saying the new powers are unnecessary and may inadvertently interfere with “legitimate matters of political dissent or struggle”. The federal government is seeking to expand counter-terror powers by introducing new offences for possessing or controlling violent extremist material using a carriage service. The purpose is to address what the government says is a gap in current law, which it says only criminalizes the accessing of such material if it is done in connection with a planned terrorist act. The government’s examples of the type of material that would be covered include images and videos depicting terrorist incidents, manifestos and propaganda, instructional material on how to build a bomb, launch attacks, or manufacture harmful chemicals.

U.S. Tells Israel Mega-Deal with Saudis Must Include Concessions to Palestinians (Barak Ravid, Axios)

The Biden administration told the Israeli government last week that it would have to make significant concessions to the Palestinians as part of any possible mega-deal with Saudi Arabia that includes normalization between the kingdom and Israel, four U.S. officials and a source briefed on the issue told Axios.

Reaching a deal that includes a Saudi-Israel peace agreement will be a historic foreign policy achievement for President Biden. The administration is pushing to get an agreement before the end of the first quarter of next year, when the presidential campaign is expected to consume Biden’s agenda.