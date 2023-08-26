OUR PICKS Teaching East Asian Studies in U.S Homeland Security Programs | Pentagon Is Failing at Its Anti-Extremism Efforts | Curbing Teen Enthusiasm for Cybercrime, and more

Published 26 August 2023

Texas Heat Wave Spurs Power Prices to Their Highest Since 2021 Freeze (Reuters / VOA News)

Texas power prices hit a 30-month high with demand expected to reach record-breaking levels Friday as homes and businesses cranked up their air conditioners to escape a scorching heat wave.

The state grid that supplies power to 26 million customers was operating normally Friday morning, but supplies were expected to tighten after sundown, when solar power drops, according to the website of the grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

To reduce demand, the grid urged consumers to conserve energy for a second day in a row on Friday afternoon.

A ‘Lethal Threat’: Why the Far Right Sees More Scrutiny Than the Left (Air Force Times)

One reason for the discrepancy is the far right’s efforts to recruit veterans and service members to their cause, said Josh Lipowsky, a researcher with the Counter Extremism Project who authored a report last year about far-left extremism. Lipowsky determined that today’s far-left groups lack the organizational structure used by the far right.

The Pentagon Is Failing at Its Anti-Extremism Efforts in A Big Way (MSNBC)

A damning new report from the Defense Department’s inspector general shows major failures in military screening practices meant to weed out extremists during the recruitment process. A press release from the inspector general’s office summarized the report’s findings Monday: This report highlights that the military service recruiting organizations generally screened applicants for extremist and criminal gang behavior using applicant interviews, screening questionnaires, tattoo reviews, and background investigations. However, we identified a number of instances where military service recruiters did not complete required screening steps in accordance [with] military service guidance. For example, military service recruiters did not always administer screening questionnaires or forms, provide evidence of fingerprint check results, or provide evidence that a background investigation was initiated.

U.S. Government Board Looks to Curb Teen Enthusiasm for Cybercrime (Sam Sabin, Axios)

A U.S. government advisory board is pushing Washington to reckon with an unpleasant reality: Teenagers are increasingly participating in underground cybercrime.

This month, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Safety Review Board recommended that Congress explore funding juvenile cybercrime prevention programs that could help steer young people away from illegal hacking and other online crimes.

Beyond Chinese Spy Balloons: Why We Need to Teach East Asian Studies in U.S Homeland Security Programs (Benjamin Young, 1945)

The inclusion of East Asian subjects into homeland security education is a bold undertaking, but it is imperative given the reality of our increasingly interconnected global security environment, where viral pathogens, online data, and spy balloons know no borders or boundaries.

How a Judge’s Ruling on Torture Imperils a Guantánamo Prosecution Strategy (Carol Rosenberg, New York Times)

In late 2006, in an effort to turn the page on a legacy of state-sponsored torture, prosecutors for the George W. Bush administration began an experiment at Guantánamo Bay. They set up teams of law enforcement officers to try to obtain voluntary confessions from men who had spent years in brutal conditions in isolated C.I.A. prisons.

A military judge declared that experiment a failure, at least in one case.

In a wide-ranging ruling, Col. Lanny J. Acosta Jr. threw out a confession that federal agents at Guantánamo Bay obtained in 2007 from a Saudi prisoner who is accused of plotting the suicide bombing of the U.S.S. Cole on Oct. 12, 2000. The attack, in the port of Aden, Yemen, killed 17 U.S. sailors.