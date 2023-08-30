OUR PICKS Voice Deepfakes Are Coming for Your Bank Balance | CISA Ransomware Alert | Small Donors Are a Big Problem, and more

Published 30 August 2023

· Voice Deepfakes Are Coming for Your Bank Balance

Artificial intelligence tools have given scammers a potent weapon for trying to trick people into sending them money · Small Donors Are a Big Problem

Small donors hold far more ideologically extreme views than those of the average voter · Meta Fights Sprawling Chinese ‘Spamouflage’ Operation

A widespread online Chinese spam operation trying to covertly boost China and criticize the West · Judge Holds Giuliani Liable in Georgia Election Worker Defamation Case; Orders Him to Pay Fees

Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to turn over information requested by election workers he had defamed · Shut Down Smuggling Network with Terrorist Ties, U.S. Says

At least one member of a human smuggling network had links to a foreign terrorist group · CISA Ransomware Alert Demonstrates Need to Evolve Risk Management

When it comes to discovering and remediating risks such as misconfigurations or exposed credentials, vulnerability management is not enough · Job 1 for Makers of Anti-drone Defenses: Write Good Software

Pentagon buyers are looking for control systems that are reliable, easy to use, and simple to update

Voice Deepfakes Are Coming for Your Bank Balance (Emily Flitter and Stacy Cowley, New York Times)

The problem is still new enough that there is no comprehensive accounting of how often it happens. But one expert whose company, Pindrop, monitors the audio traffic for many of the largest U.S. banks said he had seen a jump in its prevalence this year — and in the sophistication of scammers’ voice fraud attempts. Another large voice authentication vendor, Nuance, saw its first successful deepfake attack on a financial services client late last year.

Small Donors Are a Big Problem (Thomas B. Edsall, New York Times)

Increasing the share of campaign pledges from modest donors has long been a goal of campaign-finance reformers, but it turns out that small donors hold far more ideologically extreme views than those of the average voter.

The rise of the small donor has been a key element driving the continuing decline of the major political parties.

Political parties have been steadily losing the power to shape the election process to super PACs, independent expenditure organizations and individual donors. This shift has proved, in turn, to be a major factor in driving polarization, as the newly ascendant sources of campaign contributions push politicians to extremes in the left and on the right.

The 2010 Supreme Court decision Citizens United v. FEC was a crucial factor in shaping the ideological commitments of elected officials and their challengers.

Meta Fights Sprawling Chinese ‘Spamouflage’ Operation (AFP / VOA News)

Meta on Tuesday said it purged thousands of Facebook accounts that were part of a widespread online Chinese spam operation trying to covertly boost China and criticize the West.

The campaign, which became known as “Spamouflage,” was active across more than 50 platforms and forums including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter, according to a Meta threat report.

Judge Holds Giuliani Liable in Georgia Election Worker Defamation Case; Orders Him to Pay Fees (Reuters / VOA News)

A federal judge on Wednesday held Rudy Giuliani liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who say they were falsely accused of fraud, entering a default judgment against the former New York City mayor and ordering him to pay tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers’ fees.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said the punishment was necessary because Giuliani had ignored his duty as a defendant to