WORLD ROUNDUP Why Biden is Going to Hanoi but Not Jakarta | U.N. Peacekeeping Accidentally Fuels Africa’s Coups | U.S. Should Put an End to the Jackson-Vanik Amendment, and more

Published 31 August 2023

· China’s Disinformation Fuels Anger Over Fukushima Water Release

By exaggerating the risks from Japan’s discharge of treated wastewater, Beijing hopes to cast Japan and its allies as conspirators in malfeasance, analysts say · Deterrence is not enough in Northeast Asia

The most formidable challenge to the Japan–Korea–US partnership is domestic political pressure, especially in South Korea · Why Biden is Going to Hanoi but Not Jakarta

Both Vietnam and Indonesia are key players in the U.S.-led bid to counter China in the region · Thailand: Progressive Voters Disillusioned About the Future

After Thailand’s progressive election winner was blocked from forming a government, voters in Bangkok told DW what they expect for the country’s political future · How U.N. Peacekeeping Accidentally Fuels Africa’s Coups

Foreign funds can produce stronger and less accountable militaries · Indonesia Isn’t Ready to Become Asia’s Submarine Cable Hub

Can Jakarta regulate around its geography? · Central Asian Connectivity Is Crucial to America’s Strategic Interests

What rationale and strategies drive U.S. engagement in shaping the establishment of new trade routes for Central Asian trade? · Should the U.S. Put an End to the Jackson-Vanik Amendment?

A legislative relic from the Cold War obstructs American engagement in Central Asia

China’s Disinformation Fuels Anger Over Fukushima Water Release (Motoko Rich and John Liu, New York Times)

Even before Japan started pumping out the first tranche of more than a million tons of wastewater last week, China had mounted a coordinated campaign to spread disinformation about the safety of the release, stirring up anger and fear among millions of Chinese.

The water discharge, 12 years after the nuclear plant was wrecked by a massive earthquake and tsunami, spurred China to fall back on its old playbook of fomenting diplomatic mayhem with its Asian rival. In 2012, Chinese demonstrators, apparently escorted by the police, attacked sushi restaurants after Japanese activists landed on an island that both China and Japan claim as their own.

But, this time, Beijing may have a broader agenda. As the global order has shifted drastically, with China and the United States increasingly seeming to divvy up the world into an us-versus-them framework, experts say China is seeking to sow doubts about Japan’s credibility and cast its allies as conspirators in malfeasance.

Deterrence is not enough in Northeast Asia (Yoon Young-kwan, Project Syndicate / The Strategist)

In view of the rising threat from North Korea, deteriorating ties with China, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden’s administration has pursued a bold and systematic regional strategy. Multilateral coalitions like this one, the reinvigorated Quad (Australia, India, Japan and the US) and the relatively new AUKUS arrangement augment the traditional hub-and-spoke model of security cooperation in the Asia–Pacific, with the US at the center of each.

From the US perspective, the strained relationship between South Korea and Japan—America’s most important allies in East Asia—has long been a strategic obstacle. Since he was Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden has been eager to help the two countries—long at odds over historical disputes and territorial issues—mend fences.

The most formidable challenge to the Japan–Korea–US partnership, however, is domestic political pressure, especially in South Korea. Critics of Yoon’s decision to thaw relations with Japan believe that the president is naive and that South Korea is paying dearly for joining this group while getting very little in return. For Yoon, convincing these naysayers will be critical to the success of his presidency: his margin of victory in the presidential election was just 0.74%, and after almost 16 months in office, his approval rating stands at only 37.6%.