OUR PICKS: DEMOCRACY WATCHThe Sleeper Legal Fight That Could Define 2024: Is Trump Even Eligible to Run? | The Legal Profession Reckons With Jan. 6 | This Is Going to Be a Mess, and more
· Proud Boys Lieutenant Sentenced to 17 Years in Jan. 6 Sedition Case
The penalty for Joseph Biggs is the second longest in more than 1,100 criminal cases stemming from the Capitol attack. Another Proud Boys leader was sentenced to 15 years
· The Sleeper Legal Fight That Could Define 2024: Is Trump Even Eligible to Run?
Some scholars say Trump is disqualified under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. Here’s how the courts might wade in.
· Conservative Case Emerges to Disqualify Trump for Role on Jan. 6
Two law professors active in the Federalist Society wrote that the original meaning of the 14th Amendment makes Donald Trump ineligible to hold government office
· Appeasing Donald Trump Won’t Work
People of character and conviction inhabited the American political class. They have given us the tools to defend the American experiment.All we need is the will.
· The Constitution Prohibits Trump from Ever Being President Again
The only question is whether American citizens today can uphold that commitment.
· The Fourteenth Amendment Fantasy
The Constitution won’t disqualify Trump from running. The only real-world way of stopping him is through the ballot box.
· The Key Players in Trump’s Plot to Upend the Election, Mapped
Upending the outcome of a free and fair presidential election is no minor endeavor. It requires time, energy, money and, especially, an awful lot of people willing to do the wrong thing
· This Is Going to Be a Mess
Trump could become the presumptive GOP nominee in the 2024 election at the same time as his lawyers are in court for his trial for seeking to steal the last election
· Eastman’s Defense Is Shattered in State Bar Proceeding
A 91-page report strips away any colorable defense that Eastman was acting in good faith in advising Trump how to stay in power even though he had lost the election
· New Hampshire AG “Carefully Reviewing” Challenge to Trump on Ballot
Some New Hampshire Republicans urged the secretary of state to act on the legal analysis by conservative legal scholars which argued that Trump was disqualified
· Efforts to Punish Fani Willis Over Trump Prosecution Are “Political Theater,’ Georgia Gov. Kemp Says
“The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia, as long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically”: Gov. Kemp
· The Legal Profession Reckons With Jan. 6
Among the co-conspirators identified by Jack Smith and Fani Willis are a great number of lawyers—many of whom are also facing potential professional sanctions
Proud Boys Lieutenant Sentenced to 17 Years in Jan. 6 Sedition Case (Alan Feuer and Zach Montague, New York Times)
Joseph Biggs, a onetime lieutenant in the Proud Boys, was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in prison after his conviction on charges of seditious conspiracy for plotting with a gang of pro-Trump followers to attack the Capitol and disrupt the peaceful transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021.
Biggs’s sentence was one of the stiffest penalties issued so far in more than 1,100 criminal cases stemming from the Capitol attack and among only a handful to have been legally labeled an act of terrorism. It was just over half of the 33 years the government had requested and just shy of the 18-year term given in May to Stewart Rhodes, the leader of another far-right group, the Oath Keepers militia, who was also found guilty of sedition.
The sentence, handed down by Judge Timothy J. Kelly in Federal District Court in Washington, kicked off a series of hearings scheduled for this week and next at which punishment will be meted out against the former chairman of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, and three other members of the group who were convicted of sedition and other serious crimes at a landmark conspiracy trial this spring.
The Sleeper Legal Fight That Could Define 2024: Is Trump Even Eligible to Run? (Erica Orden, Politico)
If Donald Trump wants to be on the ballot next year in all 50 states, he might first have to win an unprecedented courtroom battle over the “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment.
Under a legal theory that’s gaining traction among Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans, that seldom-used clause arguably disqualifies Trump from ever holding office again due to his attempts to undermine the 2020 election and his role in stoking the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Cont.)