Published 1 September 2023

· Proud Boys Lieutenant Sentenced to 17 Years in Jan. 6 Sedition Case

The penalty for Joseph Biggs is the second longest in more than 1,100 criminal cases stemming from the Capitol attack. Another Proud Boys leader was sentenced to 15 years

· The Sleeper Legal Fight That Could Define 2024: Is Trump Even Eligible to Run?

Some scholars say Trump is disqualified under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. Here’s how the courts might wade in.

· Conservative Case Emerges to Disqualify Trump for Role on Jan. 6

Two law professors active in the Federalist Society wrote that the original meaning of the 14th Amendment makes Donald Trump ineligible to hold government office

· Appeasing Donald Trump Won’t Work

People of character and conviction inhabited the American political class. They have given us the tools to defend the American experiment.All we need is the will.

· The Constitution Prohibits Trump from Ever Being President Again

The only question is whether American citizens today can uphold that commitment.

· The Fourteenth Amendment Fantasy

The Constitution won’t disqualify Trump from running. The only real-world way of stopping him is through the ballot box.

· The Key Players in Trump’s Plot to Upend the Election, Mapped

Upending the outcome of a free and fair presidential election is no minor endeavor. It requires time, energy, money and, especially, an awful lot of people willing to do the wrong thing

· This Is Going to Be a Mess

Trump could become the presumptive GOP nominee in the 2024 election at the same time as his lawyers are in court for his trial for seeking to steal the last election

· Eastman’s Defense Is Shattered in State Bar Proceeding

A 91-page report strips away any colorable defense that Eastman was acting in good faith in advising Trump how to stay in power even though he had lost the election

· New Hampshire AG “Carefully Reviewing” Challenge to Trump on Ballot

Some New Hampshire Republicans urged the secretary of state to act on the legal analysis by conservative legal scholars which argued that Trump was disqualified

· Efforts to Punish Fani Willis Over Trump Prosecution Are “Political Theater,’ Georgia Gov. Kemp Says

“The bottom line is that in the state of Georgia, as long as I’m governor, we’re going to follow the law and the Constitution, regardless of who it helps or harms politically”: Gov. Kemp

· The Legal Profession Reckons With Jan. 6

Among the co-conspirators identified by Jack Smith and Fani Willis are a great number of lawyers—many of whom are also facing potential professional sanctions